Podcast #600 - January 7th, 2017
Guest Rogue: George Hrab
In Memoriam: Carrie Fisher and Vera Rubin
Psychic Predictions
News Items: Motivated Reasoning, Deep Sea Discoveries
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
In Memoriam
- In Memoriam Follow up 2016 in memoriam Vera Rubin Carrie Fischer
Psychic Predictions
- Psychic Predictions The rogues review predictions for 2016 and make their own for 2017
News Items
- Motivated Reasoning http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/more-evidence-for-motivated-reasoning/
- Deep Sea Discoveries http://www.gizmodo.com.au/2016/12/this-deep-sea-fisherman-posts-his-discoveries-on-twitter-and-oh-my-god-kill-it-with-fire/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Monkey
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science In 1835, James Bowman Lindsay demonstrated the first incandescent light bulb, 43 years before Thomas Edison began work on his bulb. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Incandescent_light_bulb
- Item #2 Fiction Both the Franklin Stove and bifocals were not original to Benjamin Franklin, but French inventions he popularized in America. http://science.howstuffworks.com/innovation/famous-inventors/10-ben-franklin-inventions9.htm
- Item #3 Science Ernest Duchesne presented for his PhD thesis in 1897 his research finding that Penicillium molds produced a substance which killed bacteria and could be used to treat bacterial infections, 31 years prior to Alexander Fleming’s discovery. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ernest_Duchesne
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'We (skeptics) want to teach kids that it’s through science the true wonder and beauty of nature can be revealed. But it’s vital they learn how we all can be fooled and tricked. That’s where a skeptical approach comes in. Teaching kids not to always believe everything they are told and teaching them how to put claims to the test.' - Richard Saunders, The Skeptic Zone Podcast