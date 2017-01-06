Podcast #601 - January 14th, 2017
Interview with David Gorski
What's the Word: Parallax
News Items: Colliding Stars, Countering Fake News, Relaxing Music, A New Organ?
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Dino Tail Follow Up
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Colliding Stars http://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2017/1/6/14184094/scientists-predict-stars-colliding
- Countering Fake News https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/07/opinion/sunday/how-to-destroy-the-business-model-of-breitbart-and-fake-news.html?_r=0
- Relaxing Music http://www.inc.com/melanie-curtin/neuroscience-says-listening-to-this-one-song-reduces-anxiety-by-up-to-65-percent.html
- A New Organ? http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/crux/2017/01/06/got-mesentery-news-wrong/#.WHaSOBsrI_V
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Whistling Language
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Dino Tail in Amber Great work covering the dinosaur tail trapped in amber, and I really enjoyed the interview with Brian Switek. I emailed once before; I co-host the dinosaur podcast 'I Know Dino' with my wife and I have a few more details about the dinosaur tail discovery I thought you might find interesting: To your question of how they know it wasn't a fake -The amber from this region in Myanmar actually fluoresces a characteristic blue when bombarded with UV light, which makes for a convenient way to authenticate it. To the question of whether some sort of scientific review could be put in place for Myanmar amber deposits -The area in Myanmar where the amber is found isn't currently controlled by the government. It's under the control of the Kachin Independence Army which effectively prevents regulation of Burmese amber in the region. As a result, scientists have to go to the market independently and purchase the amber there. But the government is hopefully that they might regain control through negotiations soon. Just an awesome side note -They also published on 2 wings found earlier, and mentioned in an interview that they collected 9 more specimens which apparently haven't been published yet. http://www.nature.com/ncomms/2016/160628/ncomms12089/full/ncomms12089.html Keep up the awesome podcast! I've been a happy member for years now :) And if you ever want to talk dinosaurs we'd be happy to help! Sincerely, Garret Kruger
Interview
- Interview with David Gorski http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/anti-vaccine-nonsense-at-cleveland-clinic/ https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/trump-meets-with-rfk-jr-to-discuss-vaccine-safety/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new study finds that exercising only on the weekends, compared to being inactive, has no measurable benefit in terms of heart health and mortality. http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2596007
- Item #2 Science Scientists have genetically engineered a Salmonella bacterial species to seek out and destroy glioblastoma tumor cells and have successfully tested the treatment in rats. http://pratt.duke.edu/about/news/tumor-seeking-salmonella-treats-brain-tumors
- Item #3 Science The Hubble Space Telescope has discovered a probable new exoplanet using a unique method – by imaging a shadow cast upon a ring of dust surrounding the parent star. https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2017/hubble-captures-shadow-play-caused-by-possible-planet
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'It is when we are most desperate that we are at our most vulnerable. It’s hard to be objective, to ask for the evidence, and to critically appraise it. But that’s when it’s probably most important.' - Scott Gavura, Bad Science Watch (Canada)