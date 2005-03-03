The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #602 - January 21st, 2017

Interview with James Randi
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Dorothy Andersen
News Items: E-Waste, IBM Predicts Future Tech, Returning to the Moon, Two Trillion Galaxies
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

Forgotten Superheroes of Science

  • Dorothy Andersen Dorothy Andersen (1901 – 1963) was an American Doctor who was the very first person to identify and describe cystic fibrosis

News Items

  • E-Waste https://www.newscientist.com/article/2117954-gadget-boom-sees-e-waste-in-asia-spike-63-per-cent-in-5-years/?utm_campaign=RSS%7CNSNS&utm_source=NSNS&utm_medium=RSS&utm_content=news&campaign_id=RSS%7CNSNS-news
  • IBM Predicts Future Tech http://www.nextbigfuture.com/2017/01/ibm-predicts-5-technologies-for-2022.html
  • Returning to the Moon http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/gene-cernan-last-man-to-walk-on-the-moon-dies/
  • Two Trillion Galaxies https://m.phys.org/news/2017-01-universe-trillion-galaxies.html

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Organ

Interview

  • Interview with James Randi http://web.randi.org/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Carl Sagan was the first scientist to publicly warn about the possibility of manmade global warming from greenhouse gas emissions, in a 1980 essay. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Svante_Arrhenius
  • Item #2 The 15 hottest years on record since 1880 have all been since 1998. https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/global/201513
  • Item #3 Climate models show that even if CO2 emissions were stopped entirely, global temperatures would continue to rise for at least a century. http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2005/03/0317_050317_warming_2.html

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Even scientists are not immune from the perceptual distortions to which we are all subjected.' Massimo Polidoro