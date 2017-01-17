Item #1 Science Science The Great Auk was a large flightless sea bird resembling a penguin but living in the North Atlantic. It was driven to extinction by over-hunting in 1844. http://www.smithsonianmag.com/smithsonian-institution/with-crush-fisherman-boot-the-last-great-auks-died-180951982/

Item #2 Fiction Fiction The Swift Fox was driven to extinction in the 1930s as part of a deliberate program of predator control in the United States. https://www.thedodo.com/8-endangered-species-making-ep-652564299.html

Item #3 Science Science The Golden Toad was a common species in Costa Rica, but its population steadily declined with the last sighting in 1989. This was the first species extinction blamed on global warming, but later evidence has cast doubt on that conclusion. http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2010/03/global-warming-didnt-kill-golden-toad