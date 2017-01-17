Podcast #603 - January 28th, 2017
Movie Review: Hidden Figures
News Items: Restricting Science Communication, Fish Scales, Another Bogus Acupuncture Study, Video Games and Violence
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Atom
Science or Fiction
News Items: Restricting Science Communication, Fish Scales, Another Bogus Acupuncture Study, Video Games and Violence
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Atom
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Movie Review
- Hidden Figures http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4846340/
News Items
- Restricting Science Communication https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/trump-administration-restricts-news-from-federal-scientists-at-usda-epa/?WT.mc_id=SA_FB_POLE_NEWS
- Fish Scales https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/01/170124123309.htm
- Another Bogus Acupuncture Study http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/acupuncture-for-infantile-colic/
- Video Games and Violence http://retractionwatch.com/2017/01/20/boom-headshot-disputed-video-game-paper-retracted/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer from last week: Whale
What's The Word
- What's the Word Atom
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The Great Auk was a large flightless sea bird resembling a penguin but living in the North Atlantic. It was driven to extinction by over-hunting in 1844. http://www.smithsonianmag.com/smithsonian-institution/with-crush-fisherman-boot-the-last-great-auks-died-180951982/
- Item #2 Fiction The Swift Fox was driven to extinction in the 1930s as part of a deliberate program of predator control in the United States. https://www.thedodo.com/8-endangered-species-making-ep-652564299.html
- Item #3 Science The Golden Toad was a common species in Costa Rica, but its population steadily declined with the last sighting in 1989. This was the first species extinction blamed on global warming, but later evidence has cast doubt on that conclusion. http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2010/03/global-warming-didnt-kill-golden-toad
- Item #4 Science The Zanzibar Leopard once inhabited the Zanzibar archipelago in Tanzania, but was deliberated hunted to extinction because they were thought to be the servants of witches. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zanzibar_leopard
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week ' ... the Constitution of India, Section 51A ... states “It shall be the duty of every citizen of India … to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform.” Our aim at the Indian Rationalist Association is to encourage and support people to fulfill this very duty.' Sanal Edamaruku