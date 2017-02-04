Question #1: Gravity and Centrifugal Force

My question relates to gravity on earth in relationship to the rotation of the earth. I would assume that a person standing on the equator would weigh more than if than same person was standing on one of the poles. It seems to me if a person was traveling roughly 1000 miles an hour in a circle the cintrifical force would be enormous and without that force it seems a person would be crushed at the poles. I know this isn't the case because people have visited the poles without being crushed. Does cintrifical force not play any real role because of the curvature of the earth is so subtle over distance, or is a persons weight in the grand scheme of things not significant? Brook Ostler Salt lake city NASA answer: Yes you do, because at the equator the centrifugal force due to the spinning of the Earth is at its maximum, and vanishes at the poles. This means that the attractive force of gravity is slightly reduced because it is directed towards the center of the Earth, while the centripetal force is directed outward from the center. The effective acceleration of gravity at the poles is 980.665 cm/sec/sec while at the equator it is 3.39 cm/sec/sec less due to the centrifugal force. If you weighed 100 pounds at the north pole on a spring scale, at the equator you would weigh 99.65 pounds, or 5.5 ounces less.