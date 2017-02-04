Podcast #604 - February 4th, 2017
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Rudolf Diesel
News Items: Human Pig Chimera, Life Review Experience, Communicating with the Locked In, Homeopathic Teething Products, Metallic Hydrogen
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Centrifugal Force
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Rudolf Diesel Rudolf Diesel, 1858-1913, patented the Diesel engine
News Items
- Human Pig Chimera http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/01/human-pig-hybrid-embryo-chimera-organs-health-science/
- Life Review Experience http://www.medicaldaily.com/near-death-experiences-do-your-memories-really-flash-your-eyes-study-410005
- Communicating with the Locked In https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/communicating-with-the-locked-in-2/
- Homeopathic Teething Products https://www.drugs.com/fda/certain-homeopathic-teething-products-fda-warning-confirmed-elevated-levels-belladonna-13964.html?utm_source=ddc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=FDA+Alert+-+FDA+Warning%3A+Certain+Homeopathic+Teething+Products+-+Confirmed+Elevated+Levels+of+Belladonna
- Metallic Hydrogen http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/scientists-create-metallic-hydrogen/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Sputnik
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Gravity and Centrifugal Force My question relates to gravity on earth in relationship to the rotation of the earth. I would assume that a person standing on the equator would weigh more than if than same person was standing on one of the poles. It seems to me if a person was traveling roughly 1000 miles an hour in a circle the cintrifical force would be enormous and without that force it seems a person would be crushed at the poles. I know this isn't the case because people have visited the poles without being crushed. Does cintrifical force not play any real role because of the curvature of the earth is so subtle over distance, or is a persons weight in the grand scheme of things not significant? Brook Ostler Salt lake city NASA answer: Yes you do, because at the equator the centrifugal force due to the spinning of the Earth is at its maximum, and vanishes at the poles. This means that the attractive force of gravity is slightly reduced because it is directed towards the center of the Earth, while the centripetal force is directed outward from the center. The effective acceleration of gravity at the poles is 980.665 cm/sec/sec while at the equator it is 3.39 cm/sec/sec less due to the centrifugal force. If you weighed 100 pounds at the north pole on a spring scale, at the equator you would weigh 99.65 pounds, or 5.5 ounces less.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Manatees are highly territorial and protective of their food source, and are known to attack and kill competitors by laying on top of them in shallow water until they drown. http://www.manatee-world.com/manatee-social-structure/
- Item #2 Science The Crypt Keeper wasp lays it eggs in the nest of the gall wasp, where hatchlings infest their brains compelling them to dig out of the nest but in a hole that is too small so they get stuck, then the Crypt Keeper eats them from the inside until they finally burst forth through their head. http://www.redorbit.com/news/science/1113417200/new-crypt-keeper-wasp-species-might-be-the-creepiest-thing-weve-ever-seen/
- Item #3 Science Sea otters have been observed raping baby harbor seals to death, and sometimes keeping and continuing to copulate with the corpse for up to a week. http://www.seeker.com/the-other-side-of-otters-1765194766.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Scientists are just as bad as the rest of the public in following fads and being influenced by mass enthusiasm.” - Vannevar Bush