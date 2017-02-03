Podcast #605 - February 11th, 2017
Interview with Acting FTC Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen
What;s the Word: Impedance
News Items: Super Bowl Drones, GM Wheat, Security Chips
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
- What's the Word Impedance
News Items
- Super Bowl Drones https://www.wired.com/2017/02/lady-gaga-halftime-Whatshow-drones/?mbid=social_fb
- GM Wheat http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/first-gm-wheat-trials-set/
- Security Chips http://dfw.cbslocal.com/2017/02/03/study-id-fraud-up-since-security-chips-put-into-play/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Baritone Trombone
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy I want to know if the following is a formal logical fallacy or an appeal of some sort. It goes like this, 'Because you were wrong on this one point, you are wrong on all of your points.' The person arguing dismisses all arguments on a particular topic because they poked a hole in one of them. I have seen this online with some Trump supporters making the following argument: 'The Left' said Trump was like Hitler. Hitler had death camps. Trump doesn't have death camps. Therefore, Trump isn't Hitler, and every other criticism levelled at Trump can be dismissed in one fell swoop. What do you guys think? Jonathan Jarry Montreal, Canada
Interview
- Interview with Maureen Ohlhausen https://www.ftc.gov/about-ftc/biographies/maureen-k-ohlhausen
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists report the first discovery of a white dwarf pulsar, the only one known, just 380 light years from Earth. http://www.nature.com/articles/s41550-016-0029
- Item #2 Fiction Hebrew University archaeologists report that they have uncovered a 12th Dead Sea scroll cave with intact jars containing previously undiscovered scrolls. https://phys.org/news/2017-02-archaeologists-12th-dead-sea-scrolls.html
- Item #3 Science A new study finds that, with a little provocation, two-thirds of subjects engaged in trolling behavior in online comments. http://news.stanford.edu/2017/02/06/stanford-research-shows-anyone-can-become-internet-troll/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I believe that we are a story-driven species and that we understand how things are put together, in the context of narrative. It's a shame that science hasn't been taught that way, in a long time. It's usually the fact completely devoid of any human experience or any idea of how the scientist came to that conclusion.' - Ann Druyan