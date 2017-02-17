The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #606 - February 18th, 2017

Main Image for Episode 606
Lawsuit Update
News Items: Monkey Mirror Test, Immigration and Crime, Human Embryo Editing, Mission to Europa
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Momentum in Sports
Science or Fiction

Special Report

  • Special Report Lawsuit Update

News Items

  • Monkey Mirror Test http://www.popsci.com/monkey-mirror-test-self-aware?dom=rss-default&src=syn
  • Immigration and Crime http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/immigration-and-crime/
  • Human Embryo Editing http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/02/us-panel-gives-yellow-light-human-embryo-editing?utm_source=sciencemagazine&utm_medium=facebook-text&utm_campaign=yellowlight-11109
  • Mission to Europa http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/nasa-europa-jupiter-aliens-find-rover-saturn-report-science-goals-humanity-a7578161.html

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Tornado Siren

Questions and Emails

  • Question #1: Momentum in Sports Reply to numerous e-mails about hindsight bias and momentum in sports.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A new study supports the hypothesis that comprehending a word that relates to motor function involves the relevant part of the motor cortex, and not just language cortex. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/02/170215101444.htm
  • Item #2 Using MRI scans, researchers have been able to predict which high-risk infants will go on to develop autism with 90% accuracy as young as 3 months of age. http://www.crossroadstoday.com/story/34511914/autism-predicted-by-infant-brain-changes-study-says
  • Item #3 Engineers have developed brain electrodes that are 1000 times more flexible than previous electrodes, allowing for a stable connection that does not form scar tissue. http://www.bme.utexas.edu/news/1030-ultraflexible-probe

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “Ineffective therapies are always harmful. The greatest danger lies in the risk that a still treatable disease (is) not really being treated at an early stage, by first trying an alternative therapy. In the worst case, this can lead to the death of the patient. This is more common than you might think.” - The Association Against Quackey, The Netherlands, established 1881, considered to be the oldest continually running skeptical organization in the world.