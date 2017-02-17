Skeptical Quote of the Week

“Ineffective therapies are always harmful. The greatest danger lies in the risk that a still treatable disease (is) not really being treated at an early stage, by first trying an alternative therapy. In the worst case, this can lead to the death of the patient. This is more common than you might think.” - The Association Against Quackey, The Netherlands, established 1881, considered to be the oldest continually running skeptical organization in the world.