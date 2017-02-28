Podcast #608 - March 4th, 2017
What's the Word: Homologous
News Items: Nightmare Robot, Returning to the Moon, Digital Age Brain Disorders, The ADHD Controversy
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Tinnitus Follow Up
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
News Items
- Nightmare Robot http://fortune.com/2017/02/28/boston-dynamics-robot-jobs-handle/
- Returning to the Moon https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-02-27/musk-s-spacex-plans-to-send-two-private-citizens-to-moon-in-2018
- Digital Age Brain Disorders http://theweek.com/articles/677922/5-new-brain-disorders-that-born-digital-age
- The ADHD Controversy https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/the-adhd-controversy/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Compressed air motor
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Tinnitus Follow Up Listening to your latest episode right now; great job, as always! When Steve mentioned that fleeting tinnitus was the result of hair cells dying, though, I thought 'isn't that a myth?' A year or two ago, a friend described his occasional experience with fleeting tinnitus, and I shared my experience too. One of us mentioned that it had to do with hair cells dying. We found we both had this idea floating around in our heads, and traced it back to Alfonso Cuarón's film Children of Men, where Julianne Moore tells Clive Owen that the ringing he was hearing was the last time he'd ever hear that specific frequency, because the relevant hair cell was dying. We were both interested to find out if this was true (we're both linguists), and concluded it wasn't. Rather, we surmised that this ringing came about from a kind of feedback loop that gets triggered in the hair cells, and drowns out other noise (see http://zidbits.com/2013/02/ what-causes-spontaneous-ringing-in-our-ears/). Any idea if we were on the right track? Is it just a myth? Is there some truth to it? Thanks.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Paleontologists have found the world’s oldest fossils, at least 3.7 billion years old, in Quebec, Canada. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/03/170301132012.htm
- Item #2 Science The 94 year old inventor of the lithium-ion battery announced a new battery breakthrough, that has 3 times the energy density, more recharge cycles, greater stability, faster recharge, out of cheaper and environmentally friendly materials. https://news.utexas.edu/2017/02/28/goodenough-introduces-new-battery-technology
- Item #3 Fiction A new study finds that American homeowners actually lost over $1 billion last year by refinancing incorrectly. https://phys.org/news/2017-03-americans-billion-refinancing.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “I have no data yet. It is a capital mistake to theorise before one has data. Insensibly one begins to twist facts to suit theories, instead of theories to suit facts.” - From the adventures of Sherlock Holmes