Question #1: Tinnitus Follow Up

Listening to your latest episode right now; great job, as always! When Steve mentioned that fleeting tinnitus was the result of hair cells dying, though, I thought 'isn't that a myth?' A year or two ago, a friend described his occasional experience with fleeting tinnitus, and I shared my experience too. One of us mentioned that it had to do with hair cells dying. We found we both had this idea floating around in our heads, and traced it back to Alfonso Cuarón's film Children of Men, where Julianne Moore tells Clive Owen that the ringing he was hearing was the last time he'd ever hear that specific frequency, because the relevant hair cell was dying. We were both interested to find out if this was true (we're both linguists), and concluded it wasn't. Rather, we surmised that this ringing came about from a kind of feedback loop that gets triggered in the hair cells, and drowns out other noise (see http://zidbits.com/2013/02/ what-causes-spontaneous-ringing-in-our-ears/). Any idea if we were on the right track? Is it just a myth? Is there some truth to it? Thanks.