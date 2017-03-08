Podcast #609 - March 11th, 2017
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Valentina Tereshkova
News Items: The Science March, Giving Mars a Magnetic Field, Death of the Liberation Procedure, Supersolids
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Saturn V vs Falcon Heavy, Moving the Goalpost vs No True Scotsman
Science or Fiction
News Items: The Science March, Giving Mars a Magnetic Field, Death of the Liberation Procedure, Supersolids
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Saturn V vs Falcon Heavy, Moving the Goalpost vs No True Scotsman
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Valentina Tereshkova Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman in space and remains today, the only woman to do a solo space mission
News Items
- The Science March https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2017/03/what-exactly-are-people-marching-for-when-they-march-for-science/518763/
- Giving Mars a Magnetic Field http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/terraforming-mars/
- New Study of Liberation Procedure http://www.cbc.ca/news/health/multiple-sclerosis-liberation-therapy-clinical-trial-1.4014494
- Supersolids http://newatlas.com/supersolid-matter-demonstrated/48274/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Unicorn midi
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Saturn V vs Falcon Heavy Hey rouges, love the show. In last weeks show you mentioned that the Falcon Heavy would be able to lift more than the Saturn V. Well actually (said in my most pretentious, condescending voice) the Saturn V has significantly more payload capacity than the Falcon Heavy. The Saturn V could lift 310,000 lbs to low earth orbit and 107,000 lbs to trans lunar insertion vs. the Falcon Heavy which will only be able to lift 120,000 lbs to low earth orbit and 35,000 lbs to trans lunar insertion. The Falcon Heavy's capacity is reduced even more if they recover any of the rocket stages because of the extra fuel required to land the rocket. Here (http://www.universetoday.com/129989/saturn-v-vs-falcon-heavy/) is a good article on Universe Today. The table at the bottom summarizes the differences. Keep up the good work! Noah Fehrenbacher
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Moving the Goalpost vs No True Scotsman The 'moving the goalpost' and 'no true Scotsman' logical fallacies seem very similar to me. Please explain the difference between these two logical fallacies. Thanks! Brandon Blahnik Rochester, Minnesota
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers have uncovered evidence that Neanderthal Man was self-medicating with aspirin 50,000 years ago. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/03/170308131218.htm
- Item #2 Fiction Scientists have been able to grow an entire mouse skull using stem cells and scaffolding. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/03/170308114622.htm
- Item #3 Science Researchers report that they were able to grow potatoes in simulated Martian soil and atmosphere. http://www.upi.com/Science_News/2017/03/08/Study-Potatoes-can-grow-on-Mars/7961488992637/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “I think scientists have a valid point when they bemoan the fact that it's socially acceptable in our culture to be utterly ignorant of math, whereas it is a shameful thing to be illiterate.” Jennifer Ouellette