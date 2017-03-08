Question #1: Saturn V vs Falcon Heavy

Hey rouges, love the show. In last weeks show you mentioned that the Falcon Heavy would be able to lift more than the Saturn V. Well actually (said in my most pretentious, condescending voice) the Saturn V has significantly more payload capacity than the Falcon Heavy. The Saturn V could lift 310,000 lbs to low earth orbit and 107,000 lbs to trans lunar insertion vs. the Falcon Heavy which will only be able to lift 120,000 lbs to low earth orbit and 35,000 lbs to trans lunar insertion. The Falcon Heavy's capacity is reduced even more if they recover any of the rocket stages because of the extra fuel required to land the rocket. Here (http://www.universetoday.com/129989/saturn-v-vs-falcon-heavy/) is a good article on Universe Today. The table at the bottom summarizes the differences. Keep up the good work! Noah Fehrenbacher