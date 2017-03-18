Podcast #610 - March 18th, 2017
What's the Word: Fractal
News Items: New Hominid Skulls, Solar Roadway Disaster, Dark Anti-Vax Conspiracies, Fast Radio Bursts and Aliens
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Tea and Coffee Follow Up
Science or Fiction
News Items: New Hominid Skulls, Solar Roadway Disaster, Dark Anti-Vax Conspiracies, Fast Radio Bursts and Aliens
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Tea and Coffee Follow Up
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
What's the Word
- What's the Word Fractal
News Items
- New Hominid Skulls http://www.csmonitor.com/Science/2017/0314/400-000-year-old-hominin-skull-fragment-hints-at-ancient-unified-humanity http://www.redorbit.com/news/science/1113417554/skulls-found-in-china-are-part-human-part-neanderthal/
- Solar Roadway Disaster http://principia-scientific.org/americas-first-solar-roadway-total-disaster/
- Dark Anti-vaccine Conspiracy Theories https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/the-anti-vaccine-narrative-just-gets-darker/
- Fast Radio Bursts and Aliens http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/fast-radio-bursts-and-alien-life/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Yaybahar
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Follow Up on Tea and Coffee
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A major review of climate change research finds that there is significant publication bias favoring positive studies. https://phys.org/news/2017-03-bias-climate.html
- Item #2 Science Scientists report that, for the first time, they were able to change adult skin cells into neural stem cells without making any genetic changes. http://www.buffalo.edu/news/releases/2017/03/027.html
- Item #3 Science A newly published estimate concludes that worldwide spiders consume between 400-800 million tons of insects and other invertebrates each year. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs00114-017-1440-1
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Science is made up of mistakes, but they are mistakes which it is useful to make because they lead little by little to the truth.' - Jules Verne, Journey to the Center of the Earth