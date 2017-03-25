Podcast #611 - March 25th, 2017
Guest Rogue: Joshie Berger
What's the Word: Factoid
News Items: Cybersecurity and Neuromorphic Chips, Chiropractic Quackery, ASMR
Special Reports: Animals in the Bible
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
- Cybersecurity and Neuromorphic Chips https://phys.org/news/2017-03-brain-inspired-cybersecurity-bad-apples-faster.html
- Chiropractic Quackery https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/cracking-down-on-chiropractic-pseudoscience/
- ASMR http://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/researchers-begin-gently-probe-science-behind-asmr-180962550/
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: The Last Song of the Kauai O'o Bird
- Special Report Animals in the Bible
- Item #1 Science Bakers are required to remove a piece of the dough prior to baking, the piece, called a challah, is then burned and wasted. http://atasteofchallah.com/about-challah/the-mitzvah-of-challah/
- Item #2 Science A Passover Goy purchases all the bread products in the home of an orthodox Jew so that they do not own any bread in their house for Passover. http://www.chabad.org/holidays/passover/pesach_cdo/aid/1689/jewish/Selling-Your-Chametz.htm
- Item #3 Fiction Women during their 'unclean' menstrual period must wash their clothes in a separate machine so as not to contaminate the clothes of others in the house.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Science communication isn’t just talking. It’s everything from tweeting about it, to painting it, to writing it, to coming up with a musical composition—the sky is the limit. Figure out what you’re comfortable with and what taps into your unique expertise, and make that your niche.” - Jennifer Gardy, Assistant Professor at UBC's School of Population and Public Health, a Canada Research Chair in Public Health Genomics, and a Senior Scientist at the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control. She is an occasional host of CBC's The Nature of Things, a science communicator, and a children's book author.