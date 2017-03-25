Skeptical Quote of the Week

'Science communication isn’t just talking. It’s everything from tweeting about it, to painting it, to writing it, to coming up with a musical composition—the sky is the limit. Figure out what you’re comfortable with and what taps into your unique expertise, and make that your niche.” - Jennifer Gardy, Assistant Professor at UBC's School of Population and Public Health, a Canada Research Chair in Public Health Genomics, and a Senior Scientist at the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control. She is an occasional host of CBC's The Nature of Things, a science communicator, and a children's book author.