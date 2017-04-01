Podcast #612 - April 1st, 2017
News Items: Redrawing Dinosaur Clade, Bird Evolution, Elon Musk on AI, Smelling Breast Cancer
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Frisson
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Jane Cooke Wright Jane Cooke Wright: was a pioneering woman cancer researcher who saved thousands of lives with her innovative drugs and techniques
News Items
- Redrawing Dinosaur Clade https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2017/03/dinosaur-family-tree-saurischia-ornithischia-childhood-shattered-what-is-real-anymore/520338/
- Bird Evolution http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/more-on-bird-evolution/
- Elon Musk on AI http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/is-ai-going-to-save-or-destroy-us/
- Smelling Breast Cancer https://www.yahoo.com/news/dogs-detect-breast-cancer-bandage-researchers-190841015.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: stick-slip
What's The Word
- What's the Word Frisson
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Two dinosaurs, a velociraptor and a protoceratops, were preserved in a literal action pose, in the act of combat as they clawed and bit each other. http://www.amnh.org/exhibitions/fighting-dinos/the-fighting-dinosaurs/
- Item #2 Science Most dinosaurs did not chew their food, but hadrosaurs did, with their (approximately) 1000 teeth. http://www.enchantedlearning.com/subjects/dinosaurs/glossary/Hadrosaur.shtml
- Item #3 Fiction Sauropods, the largest dinosaurs, had an enlargement at the base of their spinal cords that acted as a relay center or second brain. http://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/the-double-dinosaur-brain-myth-12155823/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Truth is born into this world only with pangs and tribulations, and every fresh truth is received unwillingly. To expect the world to receive a new truth, or even an old truth, without challenging it, is to look for one of those miracles which do not occur.” - Alfred Russel Wallace