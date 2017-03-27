Podcast #613 - April 8th, 2017
What's the Word: Teleology
News Items: TM and Violence, Citizen Science and Planet 9, Tentacle Robot, Boeing Deep Space Plans, Death by Turmeric
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Doctors Prescribing Homeopathy
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
News Items
- TM and Violence http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/transcendental-meditation-pseudoscience/
- Citizen Science and Planet 9 https://futurism.com/planet-9-found-astronomers-have-officially-found-a-candidate/
- Tentacle Robot https://techxplore.com/news/2017-03-octopus-tentacle-gripper.html
- Boeing Deep Space Plans http://boeing.mediaroom.com/2017-04-03-Boeing-Unveils-Deep-Space-Concepts-for-Moon-and-Mars-Exploration#assets_117:20175
- Death by Turmeric https://www.forbes.com/sites/brittmariehermes/2017/03/27/naturopathic-doctors-look-bad-after-california-woman-dies-from-turmeric-injection/#718d292c3edf
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Doctors Recommending Homeopathy My name is David Burnie. I'm a long time listener to SGU and love and respect the show, which is why I thought of you for my question. Today I took my 27 month old son to his pediatrician because of a persistent cough. As part of the treatment proscribed, she mentioned and listed, Highland's Kids Cough and Cold Syrup. I have attached a portion of today's visit assessment, minus any personal identification information, with the medication highlighted. When I got home and googled the Highlands syrup, I found that it's freaking homeopathy! http://www.hylands.com/products/hylands-4-kids-cold-%E2%80%99n-cough My initial reaction to this is to phone them up and tell them how angry I am that they would be prescribing anything homeopathic in any way. I am seriously upset at them, and I want to tell them I won't ever be using them again, and to expect a request to transfer my son's files to a new pediatrician once I find one. I am seriously pissed! In fact, I'm wondering if there is a governing body or agency that I should call and let them know that a doctor is recommending homeopathy. On the other hand, my wife says that perhaps they just recommend that because parents feel better giving their kids something for a cough, and since cough syrup is not normally recommended for kids under 3, this is just a way to sooth the parents. (By having them spend money on water) I will mention that they have kept him up to date on his vaccinations. So my question to you is: am I being reasonable by telling them off and taking my business elsewhere? Is there a governing agency that would care about something like this? Or should I just let it slide and not put to much thought into a recommendation (It does say MAY also get... on the list, not MUST). I value your opinion and will await your response. This way it will give me time to cool down so if I do phone them I won't still be angry. Thank you for taking the time out of your busy life to read this, David Burnie Columbus, OH
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new review of research concludes that adults need significantly less sleep as they age. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/04/170405144431.htm
- Item #2 Science In a series of studies, Japanese researchers demonstrate that children as young as six months old are attracted to the heroic acts of others. http://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-016-0037
- Item #3 Science A new DNA analysis finds that indigenous people living in the Pacific Northwest display genetic continuity with local populations for at least 10,000 years. http://www.pnas.org/content/early/2017/04/03/1620410114.abstract
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Don't assume the endgame. Focus on the process, follow the evidence, and don't distort analysis with an imagined conclusion.' - Gary Kasparov