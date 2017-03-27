Question #1: Doctors Recommending Homeopathy

My name is David Burnie. I'm a long time listener to SGU and love and respect the show, which is why I thought of you for my question. Today I took my 27 month old son to his pediatrician because of a persistent cough. As part of the treatment proscribed, she mentioned and listed, Highland's Kids Cough and Cold Syrup. I have attached a portion of today's visit assessment, minus any personal identification information, with the medication highlighted. When I got home and googled the Highlands syrup, I found that it's freaking homeopathy! http://www.hylands.com/products/hylands-4-kids-cold-%E2%80%99n-cough My initial reaction to this is to phone them up and tell them how angry I am that they would be prescribing anything homeopathic in any way. I am seriously upset at them, and I want to tell them I won't ever be using them again, and to expect a request to transfer my son's files to a new pediatrician once I find one. I am seriously pissed! In fact, I'm wondering if there is a governing body or agency that I should call and let them know that a doctor is recommending homeopathy. On the other hand, my wife says that perhaps they just recommend that because parents feel better giving their kids something for a cough, and since cough syrup is not normally recommended for kids under 3, this is just a way to sooth the parents. (By having them spend money on water) I will mention that they have kept him up to date on his vaccinations. So my question to you is: am I being reasonable by telling them off and taking my business elsewhere? Is there a governing agency that would care about something like this? Or should I just let it slide and not put to much thought into a recommendation (It does say MAY also get... on the list, not MUST). I value your opinion and will await your response. This way it will give me time to cool down so if I do phone them I won't still be angry. Thank you for taking the time out of your busy life to read this, David Burnie Columbus, OH