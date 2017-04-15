Name That Logical Fallacy

I survived cancer and many other 'incurable' ailments because of these so called pseudo-scientific treatments. I do think it's sad when people give up and let themselves die when it can be prevented, and I also think it’s unfortunate when any person refuses to make healthy lifestyle changes in general. If you're willing to let someone die just because you're too stubborn to accept other treatments might exist, then you're a psychopath. There is nothing wrong with telling people who are very sick, that you've heard of possible cures and alternative medicine, especially if they haven't heard of it. You just might help save their lives.