Podcast #614 - April 15th, 2017
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Patricia Bath
News Items: Deep Life, Short and Long Term Memory, Flat Earth, Cassini's Grand Finale
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Convergent
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Patricia Bath Patricia Bath born in Harlem 1942, was an opthalmologist and inventor. A true pioneer with more firsts than almost anyone I've covered.
News Items
- Deep Life http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/04/deepest-life-earth-mariana-trench-astrobiology-science/
- Short and Long Term Memory http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/new-study-on-long-term-memory/
- Flat Earth http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/flat-earth-rising/
- Cassini Grand Finale https://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/legacy/files/Cassini_Grand_Finale_Fact_Sheet_508.pdf
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Pink Trombone
What's the Word
- What's the Word Convergent
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy I survived cancer and many other 'incurable' ailments because of these so called pseudo-scientific treatments. I do think it's sad when people give up and let themselves die when it can be prevented, and I also think it’s unfortunate when any person refuses to make healthy lifestyle changes in general. If you're willing to let someone die just because you're too stubborn to accept other treatments might exist, then you're a psychopath. There is nothing wrong with telling people who are very sick, that you've heard of possible cures and alternative medicine, especially if they haven't heard of it. You just might help save their lives.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Blue whales are heavier than the ten largest known dinosaur species combined. https://www.seeker.com/top-10-largest-dinosaurs-1769041759.html
- Item #2 Science Jupiter has more mass and volume than all other objects in the solar system, except for the sun, combined. http://solarviews.com/eng/solarsys.htm
- Item #3 Science The military budget of the US is greater than the military budgets of the next 7 largest combined. http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2016/jan/13/barack-obama/obama-us-spends-more-military-next-8-nations-combi/
- Item #4 Science The Amazon river has more discharge then the next 7 largest rivers combined. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_rivers_by_discharge
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Science is simply the word we use to describe a method of organizing our curiosity.” - Tim Minchin