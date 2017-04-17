Question #1: Processed Foods

Hi there I wanted to verify something, if possible The article from WebMD here: http://www.webmd.com/skin-problems-and-treatments/features/acne-foods#2 States: ''A varied, healthy diet consisting of foods as unprocessed and true to their natural form as possible is as essential to your skin's health as it is to your overall health,' Marmur says.'' But based on the postings of this page, I was under the impression that this is the natural fallacy, that there's no chemical difference between natural foods and non-natural. So which is true? I'd really appreciate some help, thanks.