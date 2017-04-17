Podcast #615 - April 22nd, 2017
What's the Word: Reovirus
News Items: Moisture Extinction, Life Without Oxygen, Mind Reading Hype, Alex Jones - Performance Artist
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Processed Food
Science or Fiction
News Items: Moisture Extinction, Life Without Oxygen, Mind Reading Hype, Alex Jones - Performance Artist
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Processed Food
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
What's the Word
- What's the Word Reovirus
News Items
- Moisture Extinction http://www.newsweek.com/ice-age-extinction-megafauna-climate-change-melting-glacier-585621
- Life Without Oxygen https://phys.org/news/2017-04-lack-oxygen-showstopper-life.html
- Mind Reading Hype http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/read-your-mind-brain-waves-thoughts-locked-in-syndrome-toyohashi-japan-a7687471.html
- Alex Jones – Performance Artist http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/is-alex-jones-faking/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Nomad
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Processed Foods Hi there I wanted to verify something, if possible The article from WebMD here: http://www.webmd.com/skin-problems-and-treatments/features/acne-foods#2 States: ''A varied, healthy diet consisting of foods as unprocessed and true to their natural form as possible is as essential to your skin's health as it is to your overall health,' Marmur says.'' But based on the postings of this page, I was under the impression that this is the natural fallacy, that there's no chemical difference between natural foods and non-natural. So which is true? I'd really appreciate some help, thanks.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science In a new study researchers find that neurons are able to form a network in the absence of synaptic activity. http://www.scripps.edu/news/press/2017/20170419maximov.html
- Item #2 Science Scientists have shown that homing pigeons are able to pass on knowledge to subsequent generations, the first non-primate species to demonstrate this ability. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-04/uoo-hps041217.php
- Item #3 Fiction Scientists find that even starting with a single female cockroach, they are able to reproduce asexually and indefinitely maintain a large population. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/04/170419091609.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The world we live in is beautiful to look at, but it's even more beautiful to understand.” - Brian Cox