Podcast #616 - April 29th, 2017
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Peggy Whitson
News Items: Worms That Eat Plastic, Artificial Photosynthesis, Historical Jesus, Hobbit Update
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Peggy Whitson Peggy Whitson born in 1960, is a biochemical scientist and astronaut who has attained a plethora of impressive firsts
News Items
- Worms that Eat Plastic http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/04/wax-worms-eat-plastic-polyethylene-trash-pollution-cleanup/
- Artificial Photosynthesis https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-04/uocf-siw042517.php
- Historical Jesus http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-evidence-for-the-history-of-jesus/
- Hobbit Update http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/new-study-of-the-hobbit/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Comet
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Socrates left behind no writings. We know of him only from the accounts of others. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Socrates
- Item #2 Fiction The ancient Greeks greatly revered large penis size, which they believed was a source of strength and courage. http://www.howtotalkaboutarthistory.com/reader-questions/why-do-all-old-statues-have-such-small-penises/
- Item #3 Science There were proctologists in ancient Egypt who were called, neru phuyt, which literally translates to 'shepherd of the anus'. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Egyptian_medicine
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The power to tell real from fake doesn't come from being a world expert or mistrusting every single thing you see. It comes from an honest willingness to change your opinions and beliefs based on new facts. So, learn to enjoy being wrong. The world might start making more sense, you won't feel quite as out of step with the rest of humanity, your words won't cause needless pain to people who suffered real tragedies, and the words of others won't sway you into believing myths over truth.' - Captain Disillusion