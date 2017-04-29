Skeptical Quote of the Week

'The power to tell real from fake doesn't come from being a world expert or mistrusting every single thing you see. It comes from an honest willingness to change your opinions and beliefs based on new facts. So, learn to enjoy being wrong. The world might start making more sense, you won't feel quite as out of step with the rest of humanity, your words won't cause needless pain to people who suffered real tragedies, and the words of others won't sway you into believing myths over truth.' - Captain Disillusion