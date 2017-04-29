The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #616 - April 29th, 2017

Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Peggy Whitson
News Items: Worms That Eat Plastic, Artificial Photosynthesis, Historical Jesus, Hobbit Update
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

  • Peggy Whitson Peggy Whitson born in 1960, is a biochemical scientist and astronaut who has attained a plethora of impressive firsts

  • Worms that Eat Plastic http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/04/wax-worms-eat-plastic-polyethylene-trash-pollution-cleanup/
  • Artificial Photosynthesis https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-04/uocf-siw042517.php
  • Historical Jesus http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-evidence-for-the-history-of-jesus/
  • Hobbit Update http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/new-study-of-the-hobbit/

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Comet

  • Item #1 Socrates left behind no writings. We know of him only from the accounts of others. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Socrates
  • Item #2 The ancient Greeks greatly revered large penis size, which they believed was a source of strength and courage. http://www.howtotalkaboutarthistory.com/reader-questions/why-do-all-old-statues-have-such-small-penises/
  • Item #3 There were proctologists in ancient Egypt who were called, neru phuyt, which literally translates to 'shepherd of the anus'. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Egyptian_medicine

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The power to tell real from fake doesn't come from being a world expert or mistrusting every single thing you see. It comes from an honest willingness to change your opinions and beliefs based on new facts. So, learn to enjoy being wrong. The world might start making more sense, you won't feel quite as out of step with the rest of humanity, your words won't cause needless pain to people who suffered real tragedies, and the words of others won't sway you into believing myths over truth.' - Captain Disillusion