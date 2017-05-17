The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #617 - May 6th, 2017

Main Image for Episode 617
Interview with Marc Randazza
What's the Word: Exaptation
News Items: Exercise Metabolism, Earliest Humans in Americas, Cancer Evolution, David Young Update
Who's That Noisy, Science or Fiction

What's the Word

  • What's the Word Exaptation

News Items

  • Exercise Metabolism https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/05/170502142024.htm
  • Earliest Humans in the New World http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/shaky-evidence-for-humans-in-americas-130000-years-ago/
  • Cancer Evolution https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2017/04/how-cancer-evolves/524064/?utm_source=feed
  • David Young Dies Donate for ALS research here: https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?registrationID=3798335&langPref=en-CA&Referrer=%26Referrer%3dhttp%253a%252f%252falsnbns.ca%252fen%252fregister%252f

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Oscilliscope Music

Interview

  • Interview with Marc Randazza First Amendment Lawyer

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 New research finds that being bilingual increases one’s ability to estimate the subjective passage of time. http://psycnet.apa.org/?&fa=main.doiLanding&doi=10.1037/xge0000314
  • Item #2 In a recent large study, social smokers had as much of an increase in cardiovascular risk factors as daily smokers. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/05/170503093146.htm
  • Item #3 Scientists report in a recent study that honey bee hives are healthier in the presence of traditional agriculture compared to non-agricultural areas. https://ag.tennessee.edu/news/Pages/NR-2017-05-AgGoodForBees.aspx

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “We must trust to nothing but facts: These are presented to us by Nature, and cannot deceive. We ought, in every instance, to submit our reasoning to the test of experiment, and never to search for truth but by the natural road of experiment and observation.” ― Antoine Lavoisier, Elements of Chemistry