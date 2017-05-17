Podcast #617 - May 6th, 2017
Interview with Marc Randazza
What's the Word: Exaptation
News Items: Exercise Metabolism, Earliest Humans in Americas, Cancer Evolution, David Young Update
Who's That Noisy, Science or Fiction
What's the Word
- What's the Word Exaptation
News Items
- Exercise Metabolism https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/05/170502142024.htm
- Earliest Humans in the New World http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/shaky-evidence-for-humans-in-americas-130000-years-ago/
- Cancer Evolution https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2017/04/how-cancer-evolves/524064/?utm_source=feed
- David Young Dies Donate for ALS research here: https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?registrationID=3798335&langPref=en-CA&Referrer=%26Referrer%3dhttp%253a%252f%252falsnbns.ca%252fen%252fregister%252f
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Oscilliscope Music
Interview
- Interview with Marc Randazza First Amendment Lawyer
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction New research finds that being bilingual increases one’s ability to estimate the subjective passage of time. http://psycnet.apa.org/?&fa=main.doiLanding&doi=10.1037/xge0000314
- Item #2 Science In a recent large study, social smokers had as much of an increase in cardiovascular risk factors as daily smokers. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/05/170503093146.htm
- Item #3 Science Scientists report in a recent study that honey bee hives are healthier in the presence of traditional agriculture compared to non-agricultural areas. https://ag.tennessee.edu/news/Pages/NR-2017-05-AgGoodForBees.aspx
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “We must trust to nothing but facts: These are presented to us by Nature, and cannot deceive. We ought, in every instance, to submit our reasoning to the test of experiment, and never to search for truth but by the natural road of experiment and observation.” ― Antoine Lavoisier, Elements of Chemistry