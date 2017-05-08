Podcast #618 - May 13th, 2017
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Lillian Gilbreth
News Items: Satellite Broadband, Anti-Vaccine Pseudoscience, Measles Outbreak, Giant Gas
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Confabulate
Your Questions and E-mails: Electric Universe
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Lillian Gilbreth Lillian Gilbreth, Psychologist and Industrial Engineer, She was a pioneer in workplace flow and design.
News Items
- Satellite Broadband https://www.universetoday.com/135413/high-speed-space-broadband-everyone-spacex-details-plans-launch-1000s-internet-satellites/
- Antivaccine Pseudoscience http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated-survey/ http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/more-anti-vaccine-pseudoscience/
- Measles Outbreak http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/08/health/measles-minnesota-somali-anti-vaccine-bn/
- A Lot of Gas https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/05/170502142400.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Laser
What's The Word
- What's the Word Confabulate
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1: Electric Universe Hey SGU team! I've been a listener for a couple years now and love the show. I had a friend trying to tell me a while ago how modern cosmology is wrong and that we live in an 'electric universe'. His links seemed pretty bogus and threw up red flags right away. Have you ever covered this on the show? I tried to search if you had but couldn't find anything. Thanks for any feedback! Keep up the great work!
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science So far specimens have been found from at least 18 individuals, and researchers expect the cave contain many more specimens. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/05/170509083554.htm
- Item #2 Fiction Evidence suggests that the naledi bones were likely brought to the cave by predators. http://evolution.berkeley.edu/evolibrary/news/151009_homonaledi
- Item #3 Science Although the naledi specimens share primitive traits with Australopithecines millions of years old, the remains have been dated to between 335 and 236 thousand years ago. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/05/170509083554.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week '… all the atoms of our bodies will be blown into space in the disintegration of the solar system, to live on forever as mass or energy. That's what we should be teaching our children, not fairy tales about angels and seeing grandma in heaven' -Carolyn Porco