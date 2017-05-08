Question #1: Electric Universe

Hey SGU team! I've been a listener for a couple years now and love the show. I had a friend trying to tell me a while ago how modern cosmology is wrong and that we live in an 'electric universe'. His links seemed pretty bogus and threw up red flags right away. Have you ever covered this on the show? I tried to search if you had but couldn't find anything. Thanks for any feedback! Keep up the great work!