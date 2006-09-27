Psychic Astrology

First off, big fan of the show. I recently discovered it and have worked my way back to the BCER (Before the Common Era of Rebecca). I have been too busy with a major art project to write until now, so here are a couple of things.



Just got finished listening to the 29th podcast (I think that is the one) where a mention was made of a Japanese phrase while comparing cultures. The phrase 'The protruding stake is hammered down' ('deru kui wa utareru') is a commonly known phrase in Japan. I have also heard it as 'The protruding nail is hammered down' ('deru kugi wa utareru') as was mentioned in the podcast. I think this may be one of the few idioms that was not blatantly ripped off from the Chinese because of the grammar involved is inherently Japanese, separating it from the kinds of idioms that are commonly shared between the languages (usually consisting of four Chinese character compounds).



Your podcast has entertained me and helped me to expand my critical thinking skills and for that I thank you. There is one experience that I have had in my life, that I have never been able to outthink no matter how critically I have looked at it, and I wanted to know what the other skeptics would think of it and approach it. First I will tell you of the

experience and then I will give you some information on me to add to your analysis if you choose to ponder it.



I was a sophomore in college (don't worry, this is not a roommate-drugged-me-and-got-me-in-the-ass story) and I began my sophomore year in January having sat out at the fall semester for financial reasons. I was attending Kansas City Art Institute in Kansas City, Missouri, which is a small private school with a student body of about 550 students or

less. Some of my fellow sophomore classmates had mentioned in passing the name of a freshmen girl that apparently had some kind of ESP related to astrology (a double-whammy of magic crap!). One day I met her at the local Quicktrip (a midwestern convenience store) and I decided to test her out. I had never spoken to her before, but I recognized her due to the size of the school and the fact that we had seen each other in the cafeteria almost every day. I clearly remember walking up to her (henceforth I will call her..Jane) and our first conversation went something like this:



Me:Hi, howsit going?

Jane: Fine, how are you?

Me: Good. Nice eyebrows (she had dyed them a bright, unnatural yellow).

Jane:Thanks.



Then came the test time so I sprung the magic question.

Me: So, what is my sign?

Without hesitation, and true to school legend she immediately spit out:

Jane:Virgo.



Needless to say I was impressed, and as I said 'Wow' and turned to walk

away she blurted out

Jane: September 10th.



THAT was the real shocker right there. On our first conversation and with limited exposure to my personality or any kind of real interaction with me Jane was able to deduce not only my astrological sign, but also my exact birthday. This was the rumor that other students had reported to me as a true quirk of her character.



Now, here is some info on me and my question follows. I abhor most talk of 'god' and the rules that are laid down by the 'godly'. I am a non believer in any faith, and I consider myself an 'Apathetic Agnostic', my motto being 'Don't know, can't know, don't care'. While I am a fan of science fiction, and while I think it could be COOL to find

real evidence of the loch ness monster, aliens visiting us and Bigfoot (aside from the documentary by the Henderson family), the supernatural has never been something that I have believed in. I have also never once had my mind altered by anything other than medical drugs (headache medicine, prescriptions for sickness etc.), meaning I have never been drunk or high and I indeed have never even drank or smoked (other than second hand) or injected anything for pleasure. To me this absence of chemical alteration should mean that my memories are as pristine as humanly possible, but listening to some of your older BCER episodes I heard the discussion about the malleability of memory and how easily things could be altered in the mind by circumstance so that has made me raise new doubts about that experience or at least how I remember it.



Here is my question: How would you all react to this experience?



This is not a metaphor for anything, it is an experience that I actually had and is as clear as any other memory that I have ever had (so far as that goes). I have tried to outthink this experience on occasion over the years (surely she had not memorized all 500+ student's birthdays with a school database somehow), and had to conclude that although I do not believe any kind of fortune telling crap, divine intervention crap, or horoscope crap in the newspaper (expect of course for the horrorscopes found in The Onion - and we all know that those are 100% testably accurate), I have been forced by this one experience to respect that there is SOME kind of truth to this 'science' of astrology. It feels wrong to type that, but that is my conclusion. Granted to say I don't really care,

and I am not interested in studying it, but this experience or trick has befuddled a respect into me for this otherwise quaint and harmless man-made interpretation of our heavens.



How would you approach this experience had it happened to you?



I could write on about this for a few more pages I think, but I have some things to get done. Let me know what you think and contact me with any questions. I have no special medical or research background, but if you were interested in giving me an inquisition to stretch some more information out of me, I would be up for it if we could work out a time.



Thanks for the podcast and keep up the good work,

Erich Meatleg

Amerikan living in Japan