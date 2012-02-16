Question #1: Conceptual Penis

I am sure you've read about it and gotten multiple mails regarding this article, but I thought it would tickle your fancy: https://web.archive.org/web/20170522110654/https://www.cogentoa.com/article/10.1080/23311886.2017.1330439.pdf Another nonsense study that managed to get published in a not so great journal. Not really a surprise, esp. if you are willing to pay. I reviewed an article once for a similar journal, recommended rejection and never heard back, turns out the article was published. That was the last time I spent my time for random open access journal reviews. Best Jan Schuemann Boston