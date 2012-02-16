Podcast #620 - May 27th, 2017
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Julius Youngner
News Items: Nature and Nurture of Numbers, Daryl Bem Follow Up, Smart Meter Hubbub
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Conceptual Penis
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Julius Youngner Julius Youngner, 1920- April 2017 was on the original 3 person team that rid the world of Polio
News Items
- Nature and Nurture of Numbers https://cosmosmagazine.com/mathematics/how-culture-makes-mathematics-possible
- Daryl Bem Follow Up http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/follow-up-on-bems-psi-research/
- Smart Meter Hubbub http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-smart-meter-hubbub/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Parasaurolophus
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Conceptual Penis I am sure you've read about it and gotten multiple mails regarding this article, but I thought it would tickle your fancy: https://web.archive.org/web/20170522110654/https://www.cogentoa.com/article/10.1080/23311886.2017.1330439.pdf Another nonsense study that managed to get published in a not so great journal. Not really a surprise, esp. if you are willing to pay. I reviewed an article once for a similar journal, recommended rejection and never heard back, turns out the article was published. That was the last time I spent my time for random open access journal reviews. Best Jan Schuemann Boston
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Because of their rebellious nature, goats were difficult to domesticate, which likely did not occur until about 3,000 years ago. https://www.nationalgeographic.org/encyclopedia/domestication/
- Item #2 Science Moroccan goats climb to the tops of trees where they graze on leaves and nuts, and spit out seeds to help spread the trees. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/05/170524152555.htm
- Item #3 Science Scientists have found that goats have regional accents, and will change their accent when they move to a new region. http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2012/02/16/146989664/study-finds-goats-adjust-their-accents-based-on-social-surroundings
- Item #4 Science Goats milk is naturally homogenized, contains less fat and is consumed by more people around the world than cow’s milk. http://meyenberg.com/goat-milk-facts/about-goat-milk/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “We have become, by the power of a glorious evolutionary accident called intelligence, the stewards of life's continuity on earth. We did not ask for this role, but we cannot abjure it. We may not be suited to it, but here we are.” ― Stephen Jay Gould, The Flamingo's Smile: Reflections in Natural History