Podcast #621 - June 3rd, 2017
Interview with Ed Stone
What's the Word: Epigenetics
News Items: Mandela Effect, Farming Land Use, Trump's Science Budget
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Bible Time Frame
Science or Fiction
What's the Word: Epigenetics
News Items: Mandela Effect, Farming Land Use, Trump's Science Budget
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Bible Time Frame
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
What's the Word
- What's the Word Epigenetics
News Items
- The Mandela Effect https://www.buzzfeed.com/christopherhudspeth/crazy-examples-of-the-mandela-effect-that-will-make-you-ques?utm_term=.cuEMdjNBD#.iePzBpj35
- Farming Land Use http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/organic-farming-is-bad-for-the-environment/
- Trumps Science Budget http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/05/what-s-trump-s-2018-budget-request-science?utm_campaign=news_weekly_2017-05-26&et_rid=34987087&et_cid=1349477
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Beetle
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Biblical Time Frame When were the books of the Old Testament written?
Interview
- Interview with Ed Stone http://www.tmt.org/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have sequenced the genome of mice that have been treated with CRISPR-Cas9 and found over 1,500 unintended mutations. https://futurism.com/4-crispr-may-cause-unintended-mutations-new-study-shows/
- Item #2 Science Astronomers have discovered that some large stars may collapse directly into a black hole without ever going supernova, and estimate this happens 10-30% of the time. http://www.space.com/37001-black-hole-born-from-collapsing-star-video-images.html
- Item #3 Fiction In a new study scientists found that washing your hands with water at 100 degrees F (37 C) killed more than three times as many bacteria as washing in 60 degree (15 C) water. http://news.rutgers.edu/research-news/handwashing-cool-water-effective-hot-removing-germs/20170529#.WS3kkGjys_U
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Science is the acceptance of what works and the rejection of what does not. That needs more courage than we might think.” - Jacob Bronowski