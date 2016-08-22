Podcast #622 - June 10th, 2017
Movie Review - Alien: Covenant
News Items: Dinosaur Proteins Questioned, Another Gravitational Wave, Bigelow on Aliens, Don't Put Wasps Nests In Your Vagina
Who's That Noisy, Science or Fiction
Movie Review
- Alien Covenant http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2316204/
News Items
- Dinosaur Proteins Questioned http://rspb.royalsocietypublishing.org/content/284/1855/20170544
- Another Gravitational Wave https://futurism.com/ligo-detected-the-oldest-gravitational-waves-ever-discovered/
- Bigelow on Aliens http://www.livescience.com/59331-aliens-have-visited-earth-robert-bigelow-says.html
- Don’t Put Wasps Nests in your Vagina http://nypost.com/2017/06/01/doctors-warns-women-against-putting-wasp-nests-in-their-vaginas/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Piano strings
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Plants use three different types of photosynthesis: C3, C4, and CAM (crassulacean acid metabolism), but almost all trees use the less efficient C3 cycle. https://u.osu.edu/bhanr/2016/08/22/what-there-are-three-different-types-of-photosynthesis/
- Item #2 Science A 206 acre stand of aspen trees in Utah is actually a single organism weighing 6 million kilograms and estimated to be 80,000 years old. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pando_%28tree%29
- Item #3 Fiction The Dragon’s Blood tree has deep red sap that has been used for centuries as a medicinal and a varnish, and contains a powerful hallucinogen similar in chemistry and effect to LSD. http://globaltrees.org/threatened-trees/trees/socotra-dragon-tree/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Innumeracy and pseudoscience are often associated, in part because of the ease with which mathematical certainty can be invoked, to bludgeon the innumerate into a dumb acquiescence.” - John Allen Paulos