Question #1: CRISPR

Sorry if you've already talked about this in your latest show (I just saw that a new one came out and I didn't have time to listen to it yet). Last week in science or fiction there was an item about >1500 off-target mutations in CRISPR-Cas9 treated mice. Science Friday podcast also covered this (http://www.sciencefriday.com/episodes/june-9-2017/ at t-26:55). tl;dl: It seems this finding is controversial: the statistics are shaky, and so is the editing technique used. On top of that, the article is a Letter-to-the-Editor, which does not go through peer-review. So maybe not all is lost with CRISPR-Cas9, and even if there are more off-target mutations than previously thought, CRISPR remains a revolutionary gene-editing tool as compared to other techniques like zinc-finger nucleases. I'm sure Bob is relieved to hear this. Cheers, Marc Züst