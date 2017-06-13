Podcast #623 - June 17th, 2017
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Breatrice Shilling
News Items: Deep Brain Stimulation, Fasting Exercise, The Sixth Extinction, Earliest Modern Human, Stars Born in Pairs
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Volatile
Questions and E-mails: CRISPR Follow Up
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Beatrice Shilling Beatrice Shilling 1909-90 was the engineer who fixed the carburetor on the Spitfire's Merlin Engines allowing them to dive without fear of stalling during aerial combat
News Items
- Deep Brain Stimulation http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/neuroskeptic/2017/06/13/noninvasive-deep-brain/#.WUGC42jys_W
- Fasting Exercise http://www.telegraph.co.uk/health-fitness/body/exercising-empty-stomach-secret-weight-loss/
- The Sixth Extinction https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2017/06/the-ends-of-the-world/529545/
- Earliest Modern Human http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/earliest-modern-human/
- Stars Born in Pairs https://phys.org/news/2017-06-evidence-stars-born-pairs.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Neural Network
What's The Word
- What's the Word Volatile
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1: CRISPR Sorry if you've already talked about this in your latest show (I just saw that a new one came out and I didn't have time to listen to it yet). Last week in science or fiction there was an item about >1500 off-target mutations in CRISPR-Cas9 treated mice. Science Friday podcast also covered this (http://www.sciencefriday.com/episodes/june-9-2017/ at t-26:55). tl;dl: It seems this finding is controversial: the statistics are shaky, and so is the editing technique used. On top of that, the article is a Letter-to-the-Editor, which does not go through peer-review. So maybe not all is lost with CRISPR-Cas9, and even if there are more off-target mutations than previously thought, CRISPR remains a revolutionary gene-editing tool as compared to other techniques like zinc-finger nucleases. I'm sure Bob is relieved to hear this. Cheers, Marc Züst
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Vienna has a population of 1.8 million, which is the same as its population in 1900, and represents over one quarter of the entire population of Austria.
- Item #2 Science Both the snow globe and the Pez dispenser were invented and first sold in Vienna.
- Item #3 Fiction Schönbrunn palace, the summer home of the Hapsburgs, was modest by European standards, containing 74 rooms.
- Item #4 Science In the old markets of Vienna it was common to find monkey grooming services, to pay to have a monkey remove lice and fleas from your head.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “People almost invariably arrive at their beliefs not on the basis of proof but on the basis of what they find attractive.” - Blaise Pascal