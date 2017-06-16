Podcast #624 - June 24th, 2017
What's the Word: Nominal
News Items: Relational Reasoning in Computers, Big Bang Problems, Breatharians, Biodynamic Farming, Coconut Snakeoil
Questions and E-mails: Metabolism Follow Up
Science or Fiction
News Items: Relational Reasoning in Computers, Big Bang Problems, Breatharians, Biodynamic Farming, Coconut Snakeoil
Questions and E-mails: Metabolism Follow Up
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
What's the Word
- What's the Word Nominal
News Items
- Relational Reasoning in Computers https://m.phys.org/news/2017-06-universe-big.html
- Big Bang Problems https://m.phys.org/news/2017-06-universe-big.html
- Breatharians http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/health-and-families/breatharian-couple-food-free-lifestyle-diet-not-hungry-2008-camila-castello-akahi-ricardo-ecuador-a7792841.html
- Biodynamic Farming http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/biodynamic-farming-and-other-nonsense/
- Coconut Oil Pseudoscience https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/06/16/coconut-oil-isnt-healthy-its-never-been-healthy/402719001/
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Follow up on metabolism
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new analysis of the English language over 1,000 years finds that word use changes in unpredictable ways and is strongly influenced by high profile individuals. http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0010028517300324
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that American 19 year-olds are as sedentary as 60 year-olds. http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0091743517301949
- Item #3 Science A survey of 2000 exoplanets finds a distinct gap in the size of worlds from 1.75 to 2.0 times the size of Earth for as yet unknown reasons. http://www.caltech.edu/news/new-branch-family-tree-exoplanets-discovered-78703
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Most people cherish their memories, but I know from my work just how much fiction is already in there.” Elizabeth Loftus