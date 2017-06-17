Podcast #625 - July 1st, 2017
Guest Rogue: Kavin Senapathy
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Virginia Apgar
News Items: Organic Effect, Hawking on Mars, Science in Court, Solar Eclipse
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Virginia Apgar
News Items: Organic Effect, Hawking on Mars, Science in Court, Solar Eclipse
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Virginia Apgar Virginia Apgar (1909 – 1974) was an anesthesiologist and the first woman to become a full professor at Columbia University, She also developed the famous Apgar score for evaluating newborns.
News Items
- Organic Effect Misleading https://www.forbes.com/sites/kavinsenapathy/2016/06/02/the-company-behind-the-viral-organic-effect-video-is-getting-sued-for-misleading-the-public/#6a56740241ae
- Hawking on Mars http://www.ibtimes.com/stephen-hawking-predictions-2017-humans-must-build-mars-colony-or-go-extinct-earth-2554922
- Science in Court http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/terrible-decision-from-the-court-of-justice-of-the-european-union/
- Countdown to Solar Eclipse http://news.trust.org/item/20170621100154-zx7n3
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Engineers at Caltech have created a flat camera that can focus light without a lens. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/06/170622104049.htm
- Item #2 Science Astronomers believe they have found evidence for yet another planet in our solar system, 60 AU away from the sun and between the mass of Mars and the Earth. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/06/170622104052.htm
- Item #3 Fiction Australian scientists report a new method to convert atmospheric CO2 directly into a form a coal. https://www.adelaide.edu.au/news/news93022.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'We are not afraid of predators, we're transfixed by them, prone to weave stories and fables and chatter endlessly about them, because fascination creates preparedness, and preparedness, survival. In a deeply tribal way, we love our monsters.' E.O.Wilson