Podcast #625 - July 1st, 2017

Main Image for Episode 625
Guest Rogue: Kavin Senapathy
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Virginia Apgar
News Items: Organic Effect, Hawking on Mars, Science in Court, Solar Eclipse
Science or Fiction

Forgotten Superheroes of Science

  • Virginia Apgar Virginia Apgar (1909 – 1974) was an anesthesiologist and the first woman to become a full professor at Columbia University, She also developed the famous Apgar score for evaluating newborns.

News Items

  • Organic Effect Misleading https://www.forbes.com/sites/kavinsenapathy/2016/06/02/the-company-behind-the-viral-organic-effect-video-is-getting-sued-for-misleading-the-public/#6a56740241ae
  • Hawking on Mars http://www.ibtimes.com/stephen-hawking-predictions-2017-humans-must-build-mars-colony-or-go-extinct-earth-2554922
  • Science in Court http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/terrible-decision-from-the-court-of-justice-of-the-european-union/
  • Countdown to Solar Eclipse http://news.trust.org/item/20170621100154-zx7n3

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Engineers at Caltech have created a flat camera that can focus light without a lens. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/06/170622104049.htm
  • Item #2 Astronomers believe they have found evidence for yet another planet in our solar system, 60 AU away from the sun and between the mass of Mars and the Earth. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/06/170622104052.htm
  • Item #3 Australian scientists report a new method to convert atmospheric CO2 directly into a form a coal. https://www.adelaide.edu.au/news/news93022.html

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'We are not afraid of predators, we're transfixed by them, prone to weave stories and fables and chatter endlessly about them, because fascination creates preparedness, and preparedness, survival. In a deeply tribal way, we love our monsters.' E.O.Wilson