Podcast #626 - July 8th, 2017
Live Recording from NECSS 2017 with special guest: George Hrab
News Items: Glyphosate Update, Chimp vs Human Strength, Sub-2 Hour Marathon, NASA vs Goop
Skeptical Spoonerisms
Science or Fiction
Live Questions: LED Lights, SGU E-mails, Snopes.
News Items: Glyphosate Update, Chimp vs Human Strength, Sub-2 Hour Marathon, NASA vs Goop
Skeptical Spoonerisms
Science or Fiction
Live Questions: LED Lights, SGU E-mails, Snopes.
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Glyphosate Update http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-glyphosate-california-idUSKBN19H2K1 http://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/glyphosate-cancer-data/
- Chimp vs Human Strength http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/06/how-chimps-outmuscle-humans
- Sub 2 Hour Marathon http://www.runnersworld.com/2-hour-marathon/a-primer-on-the-sub-2-hour-marathon
- NASA vs Goop http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/nasa-slams-goop/
Special
- Special Segment Skeptical Spoonerisms
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Mark Twain's first success as a writer was his 1865 short story, The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County. However, the story was not his own creation. An acquaintance in a bar told him the story and he adapted it into the famous short story.
- Item #2 Fiction Mark Twain kept both cats and dogs as pets. He loved cats, but he did not care much for dogs. At one point his family had three pet collies which he named Belzebub, Pestilence, and Blatherskite.
- Item #3 Science Mark Twain and his wife Olivia slepped in their bed in reverse with their heads and the foot of the bed and their feet at the head of the bed, and they slept in a propped up position because they believed it was healthier than sleeping lying down.
Live Questions
- Question #1 Do the cheap LED lights sold for pain and hair restoration do anything?
- Question #2 What is the distribution of e-mails that the SGU receives?
- Question #3 Is Snopes a legitimate source of information?