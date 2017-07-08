Item #1 Science Science Mark Twain's first success as a writer was his 1865 short story, The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County. However, the story was not his own creation. An acquaintance in a bar told him the story and he adapted it into the famous short story.

Item #2 Fiction Fiction Mark Twain kept both cats and dogs as pets. He loved cats, but he did not care much for dogs. At one point his family had three pet collies which he named Belzebub, Pestilence, and Blatherskite.