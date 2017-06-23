Podcast #627 - July 15th, 2017
Live from NECSS 2017
Guest Rogue: Richard Saunders
Greetings from the ISS
News Items: The One Law of Robotics, Eusaurophargis dalsassoi, Gravitational Waves and Extra Dimensions, Homeopathy Ban from Pharmacies, Illness from Placentophagy, Planck's Constant, Cleaver Therapy, Disrupting Microphones
What's the Word: Portmanteau
Dumbest Thing of the Week: Sex and DNA
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- Greetings from the ISS A special message for NECSS from the International Space Station
News Items
- The One Law of Robotics http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-40423595
- Eusaurosphargis dalsassoi http://www.newsweek.com/fossil-ancient-lizard-new-discovery-630290
- Quickie with Bob - Gravitational Waves and Extra Dimensions https://phys.org/news/2017-06-hints-extra-dimensions-gravitational.html
- Homeopathy Banned from Pharmacies in Australia http://www.patheos.com/blogs/dispatches/2017/06/23/australia-may-ban-homeopathic-products-pharmacies/
- Placentophagy http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/02/health/placenta-pills-infant-strep-infection/index.html
- Planck's Constant http://cen.acs.org/articles/95/i28/Boltzmann-Planck-constants-remeasured.html?type=paidArticleContent
- Cleaver Therapy http://www.dailymail.co.uk/video/news/video-1488543/Customers-bizarre-massage-meat-cleavers-Taiwan-spa.html
- Disrupting Microphones https://phys.org/news/2017-06-microphones-inaudible-humans.html
What's the Word
- What's the Word Portmanteau
Dumbest Thing of the Week
- Bad Reporting about Sex and DNA http://www.snopes.com/women-retain-dna/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new study finds that states with stricter child safety seat laws, including significant fines, on average reduces the rate of unrestrained children in half.
- Item #2 Science A new Baltimore study finds that poorer neighborhoods have larger mosquito populations.
- Item #3 Science Researchers find that young children learn twice as many new words when read to from books with only one picture per page than ones with two or more pictures.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'There must be no barriers to freedom of inquiry. There is no place for dogma in science. The scientist is free, and must be free to ask any question, to doubt any assertion, to seek for any evidence, to correct any errors.' - J. Robert Oppenheimer