Podcast #629 - July 29th, 2017
In Memorium: Joe Novella
News Items: NFL Brains, Supersonic Flight, Soft Engines, Measles Vaccination, Moon Express
What's the Word: Parsimony
Science or Fiction
News Items: NFL Brains, Supersonic Flight, Soft Engines, Measles Vaccination, Moon Express
What's the Word: Parsimony
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Special Segment
- In Memorium Joe Novella Sr.
News Items
- NFL Brains https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/07/25/sports/football/100000005247170.app.html?_r=0
- Supersonic Flight http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-speed-of-commercial-jets/
- Soft Engines https://phys.org/news/2017-07-elastic-leidenfrost-effect-enables-soft.html
- Measles Vaccination http://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-measles-vaccine-children-idUSKBN1A92DJ
- Moon Express https://arstechnica.co.uk/science/2017/07/moon-express-lunar-outpost/
What's the Word
- What's the Word Parsimony
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that humans are able to identify emotions from the vocalizations of all air-breathing vertebrates. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170726102942.htm
- Item #2 Fiction Researchers have genetically modified human skin cells to make them 100 times more resistant to damage from UV light without a change in pigment. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170726091533.htm
- Item #3 Science A new review of studies finds that sperm count has decreased by 50% in Western males in the last 40 years. https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/sperm-count-dropping-in-western-world/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'When you discover new information or a broader context you have to throw out the old understanding, no matter how much sense it made to you. Getting it right in the future is more important than the feeling of understanding you had in the past.' – Dr. Ben Tippett