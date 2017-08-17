Podcast #630 - August 5th, 2017
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Mildred Dresselhaus
News Items: Tracking Asteroids, Vaccinating Pets, The Return of Laetrile, Robot Safecrackers
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Recursive
Your Questions and E-mails: Sonic Boom
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Mildred Dresselhaus Known as the Queen of Carbon Science, she was the first female professor emerita of physics and electrical engineering and Institute professor at MIT
News Items
- Tracking Asteroids https://www.space.com/37676-asteroid-2012-tc4-earth-flyby-tracking-practice.html
- Vaccinating Pets http://www.brooklynpaper.com/stories/40/31/all-pet-anti-vaccination-movement-2017-08-04-bk.html
- The Return of Laetrile http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/snake-oil-1970s-style/
- Robot Safecrackers https://www.tomsguide.com/us/safecrack-robot-defcon25,news-25557.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Sine Wave Speech
What's The Word
- What's the Word Recursive
Questions and E-mails
- Sonic Boom Follow up to sonic boom.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists report that they have successfully used CRISPR to fix a disease-causing gene mutation in a newly fertilized egg, effectively curing the disease and preventing its further inheritance. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170802142844.htm
- Item #2 Fiction Researchers have demonstrated that by analyzing millions of tweets they can predict the perpetrators of specific crimes. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170801101901.htm
- Item #3 Science A new genetic analysis finds that scorpions and spiders share a common ancestor. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170801115256.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “If someone is able to show me that what I think or do is not right, I will happily change, for I seek the truth, by which no one was ever truly harmed. It is the person who continues in his self-deception and ignorance who is harmed.” ― Marcus Aurelius