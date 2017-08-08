Podcast #631 - August 12th, 2017
Interview with Jeffrey Hall
What's the Word: Gestalt
News Items: Wiring Taste, Portable Neutrino Detector, Are Atheists Moral, Anthrax Killing Chimps
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Almonds
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
- What's the Word Gestalt
News Items
- Wiring Taste https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170809140304.htm
- Portable Neutrino Detector http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/08/milk-jug-sized-detector-captures-neutrinos-whole-new-way?utm_source=sciencemagazine&utm_medium=facebook-text&utm_campaign=milkjugneutrino-14539
- Are Atheists Moral https://www.afp.com/en/news/2265/atheists-thought-immoral-even-fellow-atheists-study
- Anthrax Killing Chimps https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2017/08/a-strange-type-of-anthrax-is-killing-chimpanzees/535521/?utm_source=feed
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Thermal Vent
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Almonds Hi guys, Love your show. Have to tell you that you misspoke about laetrile and this mistake is important because a lot of people may quit eating almonds because of it. You said that laetrile comes from the kernel of the almond, whereas laetrile is distilled or extracted from Apricot pits. Big difference. Will be listening for the correction. Thanks and keep up the good work. Rosalie Brown nearly 70 in Ohio. Rosalie Brown Mayfield Heights, Ohio
Interview
- Interview with Jeff Hall https://lowell.edu/staff-member/jeffrey-hall/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Paleontologists have discovered the new largest dinosaur known, a titanosaur that weighed 76 tons, almost as much as the space shuttle. https://apnews.com/53919a0af5de4dedbc9e95e5465e9677
- Item #2 Science Astronomers have discovered a new class of variable stars that oscillate over minutes rather than days. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170809140220.htm
- Item #3 Fiction A new analysis concludes that a 1,500 year old petroglyph found in Colorado depicts a nearby supernova. http://www.colorado.edu/today/2017/08/08/chaco-canyon-petroglyph-may-represent-ancient-total-eclipse
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “I suppose it is tempting, if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail.” — Abraham Maslow, The Psychology of Science (1966)