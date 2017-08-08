Question #1: Almonds

Hi guys, Love your show. Have to tell you that you misspoke about laetrile and this mistake is important because a lot of people may quit eating almonds because of it. You said that laetrile comes from the kernel of the almond, whereas laetrile is distilled or extracted from Apricot pits. Big difference. Will be listening for the correction. Thanks and keep up the good work. Rosalie Brown nearly 70 in Ohio. Rosalie Brown Mayfield Heights, Ohio