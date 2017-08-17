The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #632 - August 19th, 2017

Main Image for Episode 632
What's the Word: Eclipse Terminology
News Items: Concrete Gravity Trains, Backfire Effect, Polio Vaccines from Tobacco Plants, Antibiotic Resistance, Alternative Medicine Kills
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Atheist Study Follow up
Science or Fiction

  • What's the Word Eclipse Terminology

  • Concrete Gravity Trains http://interestingengineering.com/concrete-gravity-trains-may-solve-energy-storage-problem/
  • Backfire Effect http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/more-on-the-backfire-effect/
  • Polio Vaccine from Tobacco http://www.bbc.com/news/health-40925343
  • Antibiotic Resistance https://www.sciencealert.com/the-science-world-s-freaking-out-over-this-25-year-old-s-solution-to-antibiotic-resistance
  • Alternative Medicine Kills https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/alternative-medicine-kills-cancer-patients/

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: VODER

  • Atheist Study Follow Up https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-017-0151

  • Item #1 Scientists have developed a technique for imaging subjective pain intensity using electroencephalogram. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-08/uota-sdp081617.php
  • Item #2 Scientists have developed a technique for imaging nerves intraoperatively using only polarized light with 100% accuracy. https://www.osapublishing.org/boe/abstract.cfm?uri=boe-8-9-4122
  • Item #3 Researchers have developed a new MRI scan technique that allows for imaging in two colors at once. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170816110124.htm

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “Science doesn't always go forwards. It's a bit like doing a Rubik's cube. You sometimes have to make more of a mess with a Rubik's cube before you can get it to go right.” - Jocelyn Bell Burnell