Podcast #632 - August 19th, 2017
What's the Word: Eclipse Terminology
News Items: Concrete Gravity Trains, Backfire Effect, Polio Vaccines from Tobacco Plants, Antibiotic Resistance, Alternative Medicine Kills
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Atheist Study Follow up
Science or Fiction
News Items: Concrete Gravity Trains, Backfire Effect, Polio Vaccines from Tobacco Plants, Antibiotic Resistance, Alternative Medicine Kills
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Atheist Study Follow up
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
What's the Word
- What's the Word Eclipse Terminology
News Items
- Concrete Gravity Trains http://interestingengineering.com/concrete-gravity-trains-may-solve-energy-storage-problem/
- Backfire Effect http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/more-on-the-backfire-effect/
- Polio Vaccine from Tobacco http://www.bbc.com/news/health-40925343
- Antibiotic Resistance https://www.sciencealert.com/the-science-world-s-freaking-out-over-this-25-year-old-s-solution-to-antibiotic-resistance
- Alternative Medicine Kills https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/alternative-medicine-kills-cancer-patients/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: VODER
Questions and Emails
- Atheist Study Follow Up https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-017-0151
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Scientists have developed a technique for imaging subjective pain intensity using electroencephalogram. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-08/uota-sdp081617.php
- Item #2 Science Scientists have developed a technique for imaging nerves intraoperatively using only polarized light with 100% accuracy. https://www.osapublishing.org/boe/abstract.cfm?uri=boe-8-9-4122
- Item #3 Science Researchers have developed a new MRI scan technique that allows for imaging in two colors at once. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170816110124.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Science doesn't always go forwards. It's a bit like doing a Rubik's cube. You sometimes have to make more of a mess with a Rubik's cube before you can get it to go right.” - Jocelyn Bell Burnell