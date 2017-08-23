Podcast #633 - August 26th, 2017
Special Guest: Eran Segev
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Baltz
News Items: Vitamins and Cancer, Panera Marketing Fear, Radio Dish Noise, Outcomes and Gay Marriage, Cyborg Bacteria
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Syzygy
Your Questions and E-mails: Farts
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Mary Baltz Mary Baltz was the first woman soil scientist in the field for the USDA's Soil Conservation Service
News Items
- Vitamins and Cancer https://cosmosmagazine.com/biology/high-dose-vitamin-b-supplements-linked-to-lung-cancer-in-smokers
- Panera – Marketing Fear https://www.agdaily.com/insights/farm-babe-new-marketing-campaign-panera-bread-treats-customers-like-idiots/?utm_source=FbMain&utm_medium=&utm_campaign=
- FAST Radio Dish http://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/2107893/how-noisy-chinese-tourists-may-be-drowning-out-alien-signals
- Outcomes and Gay Marriage
- Cyborg Bacteria http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/bacterial-solar-cells/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Apprehension instrument
What's The Word
- What's the Word Syzygy
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1: Farts Clearly farting makes you have less mass, but does it make you weigh more, or less? Figured this would be a good question for the show, since farts are always funny. Always. Here is a forum post with some interesting discussion points. http://boards.straightdope.com/sdmb/showthread.php?t=550760 Conrad Fargo, ND
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science NASA is predicting that in November there will be 15 days of complete darkness. https://www.forbes.com/sites/marshallshepherd/2017/08/23/no-nasa-is-not-predicting-15-days-of-complete-darkness-in-november/amp/
- Item #2 Science The LA Police Department plans to spend $1 billion on jet packs for their officers. http://www.cracked.com/article_19789_5-clearly-fake-news-stories-that-fooled-media.html
- Item #3 Fiction A killer goose the size of an ostrich menaced visitors to Isle Royale national park in Michigan, killing 3 people, and has yet to be captured.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Life is an unfoldment, and the further we travel the more truth we can comprehend. To understand the things that are at our door is the best preparation for understanding those that lie beyond.' Hypatia of Alexandrea