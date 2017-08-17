Podcast #635 - September 9th, 2017
Live from DragonCon 2017 with special guest Brian Brushwood
Special: Costumes at DragonCon
News Items: The Benefits of Vaccines, Conspiracy Personality, Hurricane Harvey, Oldest Hominin Footprints, Heavy Element Creation, More False Claims from Goop, Deorbiting Space Debris, Electric Car Legislation
Science or Fiction
Special Segment
- Costumes at DragonCon The Rogues describe their experience buying costumes at the con.
News Items
- The Benefits of Vaccines https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/09/170901101035.htm
- Conspiracy Personality https://digest.bps.org.uk/2017/09/01/believing-widely-doubted-conspiracy-theories-makes-some-people-feel-special/
- Hurricane Harvey https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/hurricane-harvey-by-the-numbers
- Oldest Hominin Footprints https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170831134221.htm
- Heavy Element Creation https://phys.org/news/2017-08-theory-heavy-elements-primordial-black.html
- More Goop False Claims https://www.theguardian.com/film/2017/aug/24/gwyneth-paltrows-goop-faces-new-false-advertising-claims
- Deorbiting Space Debris http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/sustainably-using-space/
- Electric Car Legislation https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/09/06/house-passes-self-driving-car-legislation/638727001/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The needless hypospray actually predates Star Trek; it was developed and used in 1960.
- Item #2 Fiction China has developed a handheld heat ray gun that is lethal at up to 60 meters.
- Item #3 Science The US Military has developed 'Iron Man' type full body armor with internal monitors and heads up display.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Let us think the unthinkable, let us do the undoable, let us prepare to grapple with the ineffable itself, and see if we may not eff it after all.' - Douglas Adams (Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency)