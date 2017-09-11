Item #1 Science Science In a recent paper computer scientists argue that the soon to be developed quantum computers will completely destroy all existing internet security. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-09/euot-ds091317.php

Item #2 Fiction Fiction The first global map of water in the Moon’s soil shows a patchy pattern largely confined to the poles. https://phys.org/news/2017-09-global-moon-soil.html