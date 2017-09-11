The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #636 - September 16th, 2017

Main Image for Episode 636
Interview with Massimo Pigliucci
What's the Word: Occult
News Items: Equifax Data Breach, Cassini Grand Finale, Larges Void in the Universe, Microplastics
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

News Items

  • Equifax Data Breach https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2017/09/equifax-data-breach-what-do
  • Cassini Grand Finale https://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/mission/grand-finale/overview/
  • Largest Void in the Universe http://start.att.net/player/article/seeker-we_found_the_largest_void_in_the_universe_and_were-5min
  • Microplastics http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/d-brief/2017/09/11/microplastics-everywhere/#.WbkLLciGM4e

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Veery Thrush

Interview

  • Interview with Massimo Pigliucci Regarding logical fallacies: http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/are-logical-fallacies-useful/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 In a recent paper computer scientists argue that the soon to be developed quantum computers will completely destroy all existing internet security. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-09/euot-ds091317.php
  • Item #2 The first global map of water in the Moon’s soil shows a patchy pattern largely confined to the poles. https://phys.org/news/2017-09-global-moon-soil.html
  • Item #3 A new study finds that squirrels organize their nut caches by various criteria, such as type and quality. http://news.berkeley.edu/2017/09/12/nut-chunking/

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “The three great essentials to achieve anything worthwhile are, first, hard work; second, stick-to-itiveness; third, common sense.” ― Thomas A. Edison