Question #2: Space Junk

Hey guys, your NASA friend here. I wanted to give you some context to why dealing with orbital debris is more complex than you made it out to be on the show this week. First, there actually ARE guidelines for preventing new debris. The UN COPUOS has guidelines that they recommend, though by definition they have no enforcement power and so it's up to nations to enforce it themselves. The United States has gotten better about enforcing the rules, but we make exceptions, as do other countries. But second, orbital debris mitigation is a far tougher issue than orbital debris prevention. Something like the water technique or space laser you guys mentioned would actually be illegal, and that's because space debris all belongs to the nation that put it there. Unlike on open oceans, there is no international rule allowing salvage in space. So even if a single bolt falls off a Russian satellite, that bolt will forever be Russian property, and it would be illegal for the United States to touch it unless we get specific permission from Russia for that specific bolt. There is a recognized need in the space community to reform those rules, but it is yet to happen. In addition, as you alluded to briefly, any technology that can remove orbital debris is a small step away from being a military weapon. Autonomous proximity operations, remote inspection, and grappling/capture are three extremely important technologies for national space security, and those are the three key technologies behind orbital debris mitigation as well. The United States, Russia, and China all already have these sorts of weapons in space, though obviously the details of that are all classified. So this is why each country will balk at anything that helps an opposing country test out orbital debris mitigation technology. And it's why the idea of having the UN hire a company to do it will be a non-starter - why would China allow the UN to give money to Boeing or Lockheed to develop such technology when they will immediately turn around and sell that same technology to the US military? And we would forbid the UN from giving such a contract to a Chinese company for the same reason. These issues aren't exhaustive either, by the way. For example, there's the issue of liability - what happens if a country tries to grapple onto a dead satellite but accidentally crashes and creates ten thousand new pieces of debris - what are the international liability rules there? There are certainly a lot of people thinking about these issues. For now at NASA our goal is simply to stop making new clutter, but actually getting rid of clutter is going to require a lot of international negotiating, and I don't think there's going to be an easy answer.