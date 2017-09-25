Podcast #638 - September 30th, 2017
What's the Word: Cis-Trans
News Items: Chocolate Fungus, Mood Affects Flu Shot, Waking from Coma, International Moon Mission, Do Jellies Sleep
Who's that Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Celsius vs Fahrenheit
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
- What's the Word Cis vs Trans
News Items
- Chocolate Fungus https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/25/science/cacao-fungus-chocolate.html
- Mood Affects Flu Shot https://www.studyfinds.org/flu-shot-good-mood-effectiveness/
- Waking from Coma http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/brain-stimulation-in-coma/
- International Moon Mission https://m.phys.org/news/2017-09-russia-moon-joint-lunar-station.html
- Do Jellies Sleep https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2017/09/even-jellyfish-sleep/540432/?utm_source=feed
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Saturn
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Celsius vs Fahrenheit The debate continues
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Observations of Saturn’s rings show the possible formation of a new moon from the outer edge. This suggests that ring material may not only rain inward onto Saturn, but move outward forming new moons. https://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/news/2514/nasa-cassini-images-may-reveal-birth-of-a-saturn-moon/
- Item #2 Fiction Cassini’s long term observations were used to calculate the length of Saturn’s day for the first time. https://www.space.com/37605-cassini-grand-finale-at-saturn-new-science.html
- Item #3 Science Saturn’s moon Titan has hundreds of times as much hydrocarbons on its surface than all the oil and gas reserves on Earth. https://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/news/2413/titans-surface-organics-surpass-oil-reserves-on-earth/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'We especially need imagination in science. It is not all mathematics, nor all logic, but it is somewhat beauty and poetry. There will come with the greater love of science greater love to one another.' Maria Mitchell