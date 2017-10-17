Podcast #639 - October 7th, 2017
Interview with Pamela Gay
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Martin Jim Aitken
News Items: Nobel Prizes in Physiology, Physics and Chemistry; Rocket Travel
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Martin Jim Aitken Martin Jim Aitken 1922 to June 2017, was a founding father of Archaeometry
News Items
- Nobel Prizes https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2017/10/the-absurdity-of-the-nobel-prizes-in-science/541863/
- Nobel in Medicine https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/medicine/laureates/2017/press.html
- Nobel in Chemistry https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/chemistry/laureates/2017/
- Nobel in Physics https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/physics/laureates/2017/
- Rocket Travel http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/rocket-travel/
Interview
- Pamela Gay www.cosmoquest.org
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science New observations of the star KIC 8462852 show that in addition to dimming it also undergoes periods of brightening, a fact that disproves most current hypotheses about what is causing the changes to the star’s brightness. https://www.upi.com/Scientists-still-confounded-by-Milky-Ways-most-mysterious-star/5291507138135/
- Item #2 Fiction Scientists have developed a new nanomaterial that can directly convert seawater into electricity, essentially using the ocean as a giant battery. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/10/171004162013.htm
- Item #3 Science Researchers find in an international study that people distrust those of different political ideology more than of different race or religion. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-10/uotb-dot100417.php
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Scientific literacy is an intellectual vaccine against the claims of charlatans who would exploit ignorance.” ― Neil deGrasse Tyson