Question #1: Thermos Physics

Hi guys, I have a random question I'm hoping you can help me with. I have an insulated steel thermos made by Yeti. Best insulated cup I've ever used, hands down. I have no affiliation with them, FYI. If I put hot coffee in it, no warmth registers on the outside. The cup's insulating design is working as intended. The temperature delta here is roughly 80 degrees (150 degree coffee -> 70 degree ambient temp). That's pretty impressive in my book. But if I put an iced drink in, the outside of the cup becomes pretty cool pretty quickly. It still keeps the drink pretty cold, but I'm confused as to why it does not seem to be insulating as well. Here the temperature delta is only about 40 degrees (70 degree ambient temp -> 30 degree drink). So it seems to be insulating much better with a warm liquid, but I just can't make sense of this. I don't see why it would matter – energy is energy, after all, and I would think it's the temperature delta that matters more. Thoughts? My only guess is that the solid ice contacting the cup's inner wall is cooling it down more than expected? Thanks guys. Love the show btw. Keep up the good work! -Tighe Los Angeles