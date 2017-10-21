Podcast #641 - October 21st, 2017
What's the Word: Epicenter
News Items: Climate Sensitiity, More Gravitational Waves, Alleged Abductee Runs for Congress, DNA Evidence
Movie Review: Bladerunner 2049
Your Questions and E-mails: Thermos, Mindfulness
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
News Items
- Climate Sensitivity https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFDnxMp0Hw8&feature=push-u-sub
- More Gravitational Waves http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-41640256
- Alleged Abductee Runs for Congress https://www.local10.com/news/weird-news/congressional-candidate-claims-shes-been-on-alien-spaceship
- Crime Scene DNA https://www.propublica.org/article/putting-crime-scene-dna-analysis-on-trial#135532
Movie Review
- Movie Review Bladerunner 2049
Questions and Emails
- Question#1: Thermos Follow Up New answers to thermos mystery.
- Question #2: Mindfulness Follow Up https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/is-mindfulness-meditation-science-based/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction An Atoll is a ring-shaped island that is left behind after its barrier reef has died. http://www.coexploration.org/bbsr/coral/html/body_reef_formation.htm
- Item #2 Science A coral’s mouth is also its anus. http://www.coexploration.org/bbsr/coral/html/body_basic_coral_biology.html
- Item #3 Science Individual coral polyps may be male, female, both, or neither and corals reproduce either sexually or asexually. http://www.coexploration.org/bbsr/coral/html/body_life_cycle_story.html
- Item #4 Science Tropical white sand is mostly comprised of coral that was pooped out of a parrot fish. https://www.scientificamerican.com/video/parrot-fish-poop-makes-beautiful-beaches/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I'm scared to death about the denial of science. Science is real. Science is the most real thing in our world, other than nature. I'm hoping we'll all get back to a place where we can really understand that science is tested knowledge.' -Harrison Ford