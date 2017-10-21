The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #641 - October 21st, 2017

What's the Word: Epicenter
News Items: Climate Sensitiity, More Gravitational Waves, Alleged Abductee Runs for Congress, DNA Evidence
Movie Review: Bladerunner 2049
Your Questions and E-mails: Thermos, Mindfulness
Science or Fiction

  • Item #1 An Atoll is a ring-shaped island that is left behind after its barrier reef has died. http://www.coexploration.org/bbsr/coral/html/body_reef_formation.htm
  • Item #2 A coral’s mouth is also its anus. http://www.coexploration.org/bbsr/coral/html/body_basic_coral_biology.html
  • Item #3 Individual coral polyps may be male, female, both, or neither and corals reproduce either sexually or asexually. http://www.coexploration.org/bbsr/coral/html/body_life_cycle_story.html
  • Item #4 Tropical white sand is mostly comprised of coral that was pooped out of a parrot fish. https://www.scientificamerican.com/video/parrot-fish-poop-makes-beautiful-beaches/

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I'm scared to death about the denial of science. Science is real. Science is the most real thing in our world, other than nature. I'm hoping we'll all get back to a place where we can really understand that science is tested knowledge.' -Harrison Ford