Podcast #643 - November 4th, 2017
Live from CSICon 2017, with special guest, Dr. Rachael Dunlop
What's the Word: Epistemology
News Items: Halloween Bad Reporting, Skeptical Activism Down Under, Conspiracy Thinking, Lava Tubes on the Moon, T. rex Arms, Raccoon Intelligence, Millennials and Religion
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
News Items
- Halloween Bad Reporting http://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/special-features/asking-simple-question-out-loud-13788473
- Skeptical Activism Down Under Report from Dr. Rachie
- Conspiracy Thinking http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/conspiracy-thinking-and-pattern-recognition/
- Lava Tubes on the Moon https://futurism.com/scientists-want-us-to-live-in-lava-tubes-on-the-moon/
- T. rex Arms https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/11/tyrannosaurus-rex-arms-weapons-paleontology-science/
- Raccoon Intelligence https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/10/animals-intelligence-raccoons-birds-aesops/
- Millennials and Religion https://www.marketwatch.com/story/why-millennials-are-ditching-religion-for-witchcraft-and-astrology-2017-10-20
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction During World War II a Nazi plan to blow up the Hoover dam was narrowly thwarted by an observant fisherman who reported the agents' suspicious activity.
- Item #2 Science Las Vegas serves 60 thousand pounds of shrimp every day, more than the rest of the United States combined.
- Item #3 Science In the 1950s atomic testing was conducted just 65 miles North of Las Vegas and was clearly visible from the casinos and promoted as a tourist attraction.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I believe that a person should take an affirmative outlook. There are always problems in life, old and new, uncertainties, and unexpected contingencies. The optimal way to deal with this is not to give up in despair, but to move ahead using the best intelligence and resources that we have to overcome adversity.' - Paul Kurtz