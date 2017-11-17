Question #1: Lunar Lava Tubes

I am a grad student in planetary science at UC Santa Cruz in Planetary Science and long time fan of the show. I have worked with radar data and GRAIL gravity data and wanted to let you know I think there is still room for skepticism on the recent lava tubes discovery. For background there is almost no debate that there are lava tubes based on the geomorphology of the lunar surface. Some of the best evidence is the skylights we see which are interpreted as places where the roof of the lava tube has fallen in. The question is how big are they and are we seeing a particular lava tube with GRAIL and Kaguya. Lava tubes are very small features to see from spacecraft altitudes. Because of this the GRAIL lava tube detection is right at the detection limit, which means it is hard to rule out this is noise. They also require, if the detection is real, REALLY big lava tubes. We are talking several km wide! The gravity on the moon is low so that in theory, these large lava tubes could support themselves structurally. That said no one I have talked with is understands how such a large lava tube would form. The radar observations are also interesting but not clear cut in my opinion. Ideally in radar you want to have enough observations you can map out a feature so you are sure it is not a one off error. Because these things are so small and the spacecraft is moving so fast over the surface they have a few single radar pulses for their detection. My current stance is we have two detections that are both right on the edge of being noise. The fact that both methods are giving some agreement in this one area does bolster their case but I don't think it makes it a sure thing. Also to correct an offhand comment, I think the community is in good agreement that lunar core is molten still based on lunar seismic data (See the paper 'Seismic Detection of the Lunar Core' http://science.sciencemag.org/content/331/6015/309). I love the show. Keep up the good work and feel free to ask me to clarify any of this. Carver Bierson Santa Cruz