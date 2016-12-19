Podcast #645 - November 18th, 2017
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Swartz Rose
News Items: Scientists' Warning, Smart Pills, Fact Checking on Facebook, Fast Electron Emissions
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: German
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Mary Swartz Rose 1874-1941 was first woman President of the American Institute of Nutrition and created the United States' first program in nutrition
News Items
- Scientists’ Warning https://academic.oup.com/bioscience/article/doi/10.1093/biosci/bix125/4605229
- Digital Pills https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-14/fda-approves-a-digital-pill-that-can-track-when-you-swallowed-it
- Fact Checking on Facebook http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/fact-checking-on-facebook/
- Fast Electron Emissions https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/11/171113104709.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: crickets
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: German Correction regarding German language.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction The New Haven Colony, founded in 1638, was considered the most progressive in New England. Their charter guaranteed religious freedom, banned slavery, and established public education. https://listverse.com/2016/12/19/10-little-known-facts-about-early-america/
- Item #2 Science Sweden attempted to establish themselves in the new world, creating New Sweden in Delaware, Southern New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. http://colonialswedes.net/History/History.html
- Item #3 Science The deadliest war in America, in terms of per capita deaths, was King Philip’s war in New England in 1675-76, which saw the complete destruction of 12 settlements. http://www.history.com/topics/native-american-history/king-philips-war
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Everyone is ignorant in some way or another. Ignorance is our deepest secret. And it is one of the scariest things out there, because those of us who are most ignorant are also the ones who often don't know it or don't want to admit it.' Vera Nazarian, science fiction/fantasy writer