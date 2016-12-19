The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #645 - November 18th, 2017

Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Swartz Rose
News Items: Scientists' Warning, Smart Pills, Fact Checking on Facebook, Fast Electron Emissions
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: German
Science or Fiction

Forgotten Superheroes of Science

  • Mary Swartz Rose 1874-1941 was first woman President of the American Institute of Nutrition and created the United States' first program in nutrition

News Items

  • Scientists’ Warning https://academic.oup.com/bioscience/article/doi/10.1093/biosci/bix125/4605229
  • Digital Pills https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-14/fda-approves-a-digital-pill-that-can-track-when-you-swallowed-it
  • Fact Checking on Facebook http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/fact-checking-on-facebook/
  • Fast Electron Emissions https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/11/171113104709.htm

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: crickets

Questions and Emails

  • Question #1: German Correction regarding German language.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 The New Haven Colony, founded in 1638, was considered the most progressive in New England. Their charter guaranteed religious freedom, banned slavery, and established public education. https://listverse.com/2016/12/19/10-little-known-facts-about-early-america/
  • Item #2 Sweden attempted to establish themselves in the new world, creating New Sweden in Delaware, Southern New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. http://colonialswedes.net/History/History.html
  • Item #3 The deadliest war in America, in terms of per capita deaths, was King Philip’s war in New England in 1675-76, which saw the complete destruction of 12 settlements. http://www.history.com/topics/native-american-history/king-philips-war

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Everyone is ignorant in some way or another. Ignorance is our deepest secret. And it is one of the scariest things out there, because those of us who are most ignorant are also the ones who often don't know it or don't want to admit it.' Vera Nazarian, science fiction/fantasy writer