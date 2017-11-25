Podcast #646 - November 25th, 2017
CSICon Special Recording, with Special Guest: George Hrab
Skeptical Ghost Stories
You Don't Know Me Bro
Science or Fiction
Skeptical Ghost Stories
- Skeptical Ghost Stories The Rogues tell their personal ghost stories with a skeptical lesson.
Special Segment
- You Don't Know Me, Bro How well do the Novella brothers know each other? Let's find out.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Today we know the organization as the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry. However, back in 1976 the originally suggested name for the organization was, The Committee for the Investigation of Claims of the Paranormal and Other Phenomena.
- Item #2 Fiction Carl Sagan famously suggested that one of the founding principles of the organization (CSI) is, 'Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.'
- Item #3 Science In 1989 multiple libel law suits against CSICOP were initiated, seeking a total of 53 million dollars in damages.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Knowledge is stronger than memory, and we should not trust the weaker.' - Abraham von Helsing