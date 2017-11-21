Podcast #647 - December 2nd, 2017
Interview with Britte Hermes
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Hisako Koyama
News Items: Speciation Event Observed, UK Water Companies Use Dowsing, NET Neutrality, Interstellar Visitor
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Hisako Koyama
News Items: Speciation Event Observed, UK Water Companies Use Dowsing, NET Neutrality, Interstellar Visitor
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Hisako Koyama Hisako Koyama 1916 to 1997 observed and drew sunspots for her entire career, offering an invaluable resource to solar astronomers
News Items
- Speciation Event Observed https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/evolution-observed-in-darwins-finches/
- UK Water Companies Using Dowsing https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/11/21/565746002/u-k-water-companies-sometimes-use-dowsing-rods-to-find-pipes
- NET Neutrality https://www.battleforthenet.com/
- Interstellar Visitor http://www.popularmechanics.com/space/deep-space/a13810150/first-interstellar-asteroid-like-nothing-astronomers-have-ever-seen/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Song written by AI
Interview
- Britte Hermes https://www.naturopathicdiaries.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Dogs have twice the neuronal density as cats. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnana.2017.00118/abstract
- Item #2 Science On average domesticated species have significantly lower neuronal density than their wild counterparts.
- Item #3 Science Contrary to what the researchers expected to find, carnivorous species did not have greater neuronal density than prey species.
- Item #4 Science The racoon was an outlier among the carnivores, with a neuronal density equal to that of primates.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Magnificent desolation.' - Buzz Aldrin's first words upon setting foot on the moon he goes on to express in 2014 ... 'The magnificence of human beings, humanity, Planet Earth, maturing the technologies, imagination and courage to expand our capabilities beyond the next ocean, to dream about being on the Moon, and then taking advantage of increases in technology and carrying out that dream - achieving that is magnificent testimony to humanity.'