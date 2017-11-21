Skeptical Quote of the Week

'Magnificent desolation.' - Buzz Aldrin's first words upon setting foot on the moon he goes on to express in 2014 ... 'The magnificence of human beings, humanity, Planet Earth, maturing the technologies, imagination and courage to expand our capabilities beyond the next ocean, to dream about being on the Moon, and then taking advantage of increases in technology and carrying out that dream - achieving that is magnificent testimony to humanity.'