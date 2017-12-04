Podcast #648 - December 9th, 2017
What's the Word: Digitigrade
News Items: Nearly Complete Hominid Skeleton, Before the Big Bang, The Causes of Science Denial, This is Your Head in a Particle Accelerator
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Chunking, Follow Up on Net Neutrality
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
- What's the Word Digitigrade
News Items
- Nearly Complete Hominid Skeleton http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-42250530
- Before the Big Bang https://www.space.com/38982-no-big-bang-bouncing-cosmology-theory.html
- The Causes of Science Denial https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-causes-of-science-denial/
- This is Your Head in a Particle Accelerator http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/d-brief/2017/12/04/head-particle-accelerator/#.Wifum0qnE4e
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Tree Rings
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Chunking Hello rogues! I love your show and I really enjoyed your November 18 episode. I've never heard you discuss 'ghost' stories before. I like hearing stories about how your astutely skeptical minds can fall victim to things like pareidolia. It was also nice to hear how you handled superstitious beliefs while having compassion towards your friends and family. On to the real topic: Until the end of last month, I was a 4 year Starbucks partner. Thanks to Starbucks, I was able to get my college education– a bachelor of science in psychology– and am currently working in the field I want to pursue. Anyway, the Starbucks baristas are supposed to say the drinks in a very specific order. It helps with chunking complex items so we can remember 3 or 4 Cara-type drinks while we use our procedural memories to do simple tasks like make drinks and hand out change. The next time Cara is at Starbucks, she should order a, 'Iced, half-caf, grande, with whip, skinny cinnamon dolce latte.' When Cara orders it this way, the barista can process the information more easily, without having to reorganize it in their head. If you're REALLY curious, the break-down is: Hot/Iced, Decaf/Shots, Size, Syrup, Milk, Other, Drink. Automatic items– like 2% milk– are not stated unless changed; e.g. almond milk for 2% milk. Now you can be really extra with your orders and not worry about it ;) Rachel Obermiller Chattanooga, TN
- Question #2: Net Neutrality Follow up to last weeks discussion with more detail.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers find that viruses share some of their genes across all kingdoms of life, not just the ones they infect. https://illinois.edu/blog/view/6367/586905
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that playing 3D video games increased gray matter in the memory forming parts of the brain. http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0187779
- Item #3 Fiction Researchers have demonstrated a new technique for 3D printing entire organs made out of a host’s own stem cells. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/12/171206122609.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The mind tells me one thing, and the heart tells me something else. But the facts are there.’' - Robert Oswald, brother of Lee Harvey Oswald.