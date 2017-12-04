Question #1: Chunking

Hello rogues! I love your show and I really enjoyed your November 18 episode. I've never heard you discuss 'ghost' stories before. I like hearing stories about how your astutely skeptical minds can fall victim to things like pareidolia. It was also nice to hear how you handled superstitious beliefs while having compassion towards your friends and family. On to the real topic: Until the end of last month, I was a 4 year Starbucks partner. Thanks to Starbucks, I was able to get my college education– a bachelor of science in psychology– and am currently working in the field I want to pursue. Anyway, the Starbucks baristas are supposed to say the drinks in a very specific order. It helps with chunking complex items so we can remember 3 or 4 Cara-type drinks while we use our procedural memories to do simple tasks like make drinks and hand out change. The next time Cara is at Starbucks, she should order a, 'Iced, half-caf, grande, with whip, skinny cinnamon dolce latte.' When Cara orders it this way, the barista can process the information more easily, without having to reorganize it in their head. If you're REALLY curious, the break-down is: Hot/Iced, Decaf/Shots, Size, Syrup, Milk, Other, Drink. Automatic items– like 2% milk– are not stated unless changed; e.g. almond milk for 2% milk. Now you can be really extra with your orders and not worry about it ;) Rachel Obermiller Chattanooga, TN