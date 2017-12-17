Question #1: Earthing

I recently watched this short film (https://vimeo.com/205264910) on grounding or earthing, a seemingly miraculous technique for dealing with chronic pain caused by inflammation. Part of my skepticism about this field stems from the simple fact that if this information was as important as is claimed in the movie, it would probably be more widely known. The other part of my skepticism is about the way I came to see the movie (a post on facebook by a pretty woo-woo friend of mine, who used to be my yoga instructor). But the film produces some pretty convincing evidence: testimonials from medical doctors and physicists, and 20 scientific studies which have been published in peer-reviewed medical journals. I'll be looking into this further on my own, but I'm curious: could there be something to this, or is it another convenient solution that tries to explain away too many unrelated problems? Thanks for reading, Evelyn McLean Los Angeles, CA