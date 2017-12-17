Podcast #649 - December 16th, 2017
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Kathleen Drew-Baker
News Items: Space Policy Directive 1, Group Perception, Ticks Dinosaurs and Amber, Antarctic Extremophiles, Water Cloak
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Earthing
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Kathleen Mary Drew-Baker Kathleen Mary Drew-Baker 1901-1957 UK Phycologist Single handedly saved Sushi as we know it today
News Items
- Space Policy Directive 1 https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/space-policy-directive-1-return-to-the-moon/
- Group Perception https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/in-half-a-second/
- Ticks, Dinosaurs and Amber https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/12/tick-dinosaur-feather-found-in-amber-blood-parastites-science/
- Antarctic Extremophiles http://www.news.com.au/technology/science/space/bacteria-discovery-in-antarctica-prompts-rethink-of-humanitys-search-for-alien-life/news-story/29e6b683bea747a132ef5d1ececa1ae7
- Water Cloak https://pratt.duke.edu/news/water-cloak
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Cattle call
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Earthing I recently watched this short film (https://vimeo.com/205264910) on grounding or earthing, a seemingly miraculous technique for dealing with chronic pain caused by inflammation. Part of my skepticism about this field stems from the simple fact that if this information was as important as is claimed in the movie, it would probably be more widely known. The other part of my skepticism is about the way I came to see the movie (a post on facebook by a pretty woo-woo friend of mine, who used to be my yoga instructor). But the film produces some pretty convincing evidence: testimonials from medical doctors and physicists, and 20 scientific studies which have been published in peer-reviewed medical journals. I'll be looking into this further on my own, but I'm curious: could there be something to this, or is it another convenient solution that tries to explain away too many unrelated problems? Thanks for reading, Evelyn McLean Los Angeles, CA
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists report a breakthrough with hydrogen-boron fusion using lasers and predict a working prototype within 10 years. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/12/171213104941.htm
- Item #2 Fiction Engineers at Wageningen University have developed a system by which they can harvest electricity directly from plants, and bioengineered a tree that, when mature, several together can produce enough electricity to power a small home. http://www.plant-e.com/en/plant-e-modular-system/
- Item #3 Science Researchers demonstrate a method they claim can be used to convert 850 million tons of atmospheric CO2 into a mineral each year, using seawater and scrap metal, and producing hydrogen as a side product. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/cssc.201702087/abstract
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'A theory which is not refutable by any conceivable event is non-scientific. Irrefutability is not a virtue of a theory (as people often think) but a vice. Every genuine test of a theory is an attempt to falsify it, or refute it.' — Karl Raimund Popper