Podcast #650 - December 23rd, 2017
What's the Word: Accretion
News Items:FDA Regulates Homeopathy, Pentagon UFO Videos, How the Flu Kills, CDC Word Hubbub
Who's That Noisy
Interview with Joe Nickel
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
- What's the Word Accretion
News Items
- FDA Regulates Homeopathy https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/fda-proposes-changes-to-homeopathy-regulation/
- Pentagon UFO Videos https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/pentagon-ufo-video/
- How the Flu Kills https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-does-the-flu-actually-kill-people/
- CDC Word Ban https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/cdc-word-ban/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: LIGO
Interview
- Interview with Joe Nickel recorded at CSICon 2017
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science New research on medieval cathedral glass finds that it flows 16 orders of magnitude faster than previously estimated. http://news.psu.edu/story/498801/2017/12/18/research/researcher-uses-westminster-abbey-windows-shine-light-glass-myth
- Item #2 Fiction New flu vaccine practice guidelines increase precautions for patients with egg allergies due to an increase in reported allergic reactions. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/12/171219091158.htm
- Item #3 Science Researchers have successfully harnessed sperm to deliver chemotherapy directly to cervical cancer cells. https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/pressroom/presspacs/2017/acs-presspac-december-20-2017/harnessing-sperm-to-treat-gynecological-diseases.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'If you think something is breaking the laws of physics, then there is likely an error in perception.' - Steven Novella