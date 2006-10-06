I am addicted to your podcast. Please keep up the great work. Just a couple of corrections concerning your latest podcast. It is the strong nuclear force, not the weak nuclear force that keeps protons and neutrons bound inside the nucleus. Also, the word 'hieroglyphics' is not a correct word. The word is either 'hieroglyphs' or the phrase 'hieroglyphic writing'. Thanks again, Tom Evans PA Info on nuclear forces: 230nsc1.phy-astr.gsu.edu/hbase/forces/funfor.html American Heritage Dictionary - hi-er-o-glyph-ic (h r- -gl f k, h r -) also hi-er-o-glyph-i-cal (- -k l) n. - A hieroglyph. - Hieroglyphic writing, especially that of the ancient Egyptians. Often used in the plural with a singular or plural verb. - Something, such as illegible or undecipherable writing, that is felt to resemble a hieroglyph.

Angel or Panic Attack

Just like everyone else, I must start by saying that I am a big fan of the podcast. So far, I've only listened to 11 of the shows, so if this has already been covered, sorry for the repeat.



Several years ago, my mother had a total abdominal hysterectomy with bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy, and had many problems afterward. She was taking Premarin, Synthroid, Glucophage, and possibly one or two other medications. She was seeing an endocrinologist, and they were having trouble getting all of her hormones and everything in balance after the surgery. She had a few instances of panic attacks. One day, while driving, she felt another panic attack starting. She was afraid she would have to pull over for a while to calm down or have a wreck. Then, she suddenly felt a presence next her. She says she saw a person sitting in the passenger seat, who then spoke to her. He reassured her that everything was fine, and that she did not need to stop driving. She felt a great calm go over her, and she was able to drive home without any other feelings of

panic.



My mother did not tell us about this incident for a couple years, because she thought no one would believe her. But eventually, she did tell us, and added that it had to be an angel (she is a Christian).



I have a few theories of my own about what she experienced, but could you use your skepticism and neuroscience background to debunk this mystery?



Nathan Daniels

Ohio

