Podcast #66 - October 25th, 2006
Interview with Michael Stebbins, Scientists and Engineers for America; News Items: The Physics of Ghosts and Vampires, What killed the dinosaurs?; Your E-mails and Questions: Hallucinations, UFO cults; Randi Speaks: People in Space
Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Professors debunk ghosts, vampires, and zombies www.arxiv.org/PS_cache/physics/pdf/0608/0608059.pdf
- What killed the Dinosaurs? News Item #2 - More than a meteor killed the dinos
www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2006/10/061023192530.htm
info on KT boundary and iridium layer:
experts.about.com/e/c/cr/cretaceous-tertiary_extinction_event.htm
- Steven Novella will appear on the History Channel Exorcism: Driving Out the Devil
Tuesday, October 31 08:00 PM
Wednesday, November 01 12:00 AM
Saturday, November 04 05:00 PM
(This is according to the History Channel website - check your local listings)
There are two different exorcism documentaries on the History Channel this week. During the show the wrong one was mentioned. This information is the correct show.
Questions and E-mails
- Corrections I am addicted to your podcast. Please keep up the great work. Just a couple of corrections concerning your latest podcast. It is the strong nuclear force, not the weak nuclear force that keeps protons and neutrons bound inside the nucleus. Also, the word 'hieroglyphics' is not a correct word. The word is either 'hieroglyphs' or the phrase
'hieroglyphic writing'.
Thanks again,
Tom Evans
PA
Info on nuclear forces:
230nsc1.phy-astr.gsu.edu/hbase/forces/funfor.html
American Heritage Dictionary -
hi-er-o-glyph-ic (h r- -gl f k, h r -) also hi-er-o-glyph-i-cal (- -k l)
n. - A hieroglyph.
- Hieroglyphic writing, especially that of the ancient Egyptians. Often used in the plural with a singular or plural verb.
- Something, such as illegible or undecipherable writing, that is felt to resemble a hieroglyph.
- Angel or Panic Attack Just like everyone else, I must start by saying that I am a big fan of the podcast. So far, I've only listened to 11 of the shows, so if this has already been covered, sorry for the repeat.
Several years ago, my mother had a total abdominal hysterectomy with bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy, and had many problems afterward. She was taking Premarin, Synthroid, Glucophage, and possibly one or two other medications. She was seeing an endocrinologist, and they were having trouble getting all of her hormones and everything in balance after the surgery. She had a few instances of panic attacks. One day, while driving, she felt another panic attack starting. She was afraid she would have to pull over for a while to calm down or have a wreck. Then, she suddenly felt a presence next her. She says she saw a person sitting in the passenger seat, who then spoke to her. He reassured her that everything was fine, and that she did not need to stop driving. She felt a great calm go over her, and she was able to drive home without any other feelings of
panic.
My mother did not tell us about this incident for a couple years, because she thought no one would believe her. But eventually, she did tell us, and added that it had to be an angel (she is a Christian).
I have a few theories of my own about what she experienced, but could you use your skepticism and neuroscience background to debunk this mystery?
Nathan Daniels
Ohio
- UFO Cult Unless you've seen it before, this should provide some laughs for you guys.
www.ufo-info-contact.org/ufo-en.html
Nikolai Nikola
Palestine
Interview
- Interview with Michael Stebbins Scientists and Engineers for America
www.sefora.org/index.php
Author of Sex Drugs and DNA
www.sexdrugsanddna.com/
Randi Speaks
- James Randi The Uncompromising Observations of a Veteran Skeptic
Each week James Randi gives a skeptical commentary in his own unique style.
This week's topic: People in Space
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science Moving and thrashing will make your sink more quickly in quicksand.
- Question #2 Fiction Meteorites tend to be very hot when they hit the ground.
- Question #3 Science Chickens can live and walk around after being beheaded.
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle Last Week's puzzle
I have 4 lines
I can supposedly detect witches
I was once described as 'an organ'
I was used by Julius Caesar in his judgments of people
I am said to have regions named for the planets, the moon, and the sun
It is said I can reveal the homosexuality of a person
It is said I help detect illness in children
What am I?
Answer: The Hand
New Puzzle
Let's assume that I am not a skeptical person. I have a symptom, and I want to take a homeopathic remedy to cure it. I go to a homeopathic website, type in my symptom, and they suggest I take an elixir with Aconitum Napellus as the active ingredient.
Based on that information, can you guess what symptom I am trying to cure?
Quote of the Week
- Quote Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.
-Voltaire