Podcast #67 - November 1st, 2006
Interview with Richard Wiseman; News Items: Pseudohistory of Exorcism, Glossolalia, Elephant Mirrors, Holiday Weight; Your E-mails and Questions: Anti-skeptics, Fox Parkinsons and Stem Cells, Face on Earth; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Dr. Novella on the History Channel Dr. Novella was interviewed for a History Channel special on Exorcism.
- Glossolalia SPECT Scan study of glossolalia reveals brain activity while subjects speaking in tongues.
www.sciencedirect.com/science?_ob=ArticleURL&_udi=B6TBW-4M3J0R4-1&_ user=10&_coverDate=10%2F12%2F2006&_alid=478403489&_rdoc=1&_fmt=summary&_orig=browse&_ sort=d&view=c&_acct=C000050221&_version=1&_urlVersion=0&_ userid=10&md5=079916493e1546cc32f988c5b44092bc
- Elephant in the Mirror news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/6100430.stm
Elephants join elite club of animals that can recognize themselves in the mirror
- Holiday Weight How much weight to people put on over the holidays?
Questions and E-mails
- Skepticism Myths www.rpi.edu/~sofkam/papers/skeptik.html
An article criticizing Skeptics and pointing out various 'myths' that they proffer. How do you guys react to this?
It seems to be a fair bit of straw manning.
Havermayer
From the SGU forums
- Michael J. Fox Smear The smear against Michael J. Fox comes from Rush Limbaugh, who made baseless accusations against the actor. It's very disappointing to hear this smear repeated on your show. This is why ultra-right wing media types do this stuff: they get this garbage repeated everywhere in the media. You just did their work for them.
Rob Zuber
Pittsburgh, PA
- Face on Earth I read about this today. A natural rock formation that puts the face on Mars to shame.
www.cbc.ca/aih/features/2006/alberta_rock_sculpture_20061026.html ?f=q&hl=en&q=medicine%2Bhat,%2Balberta&ie=UTF8&z=16&ll=50.010083,-110.113006&spn=0.009432,0.026951&t=k&om=1%20
Gary McKeown
Sweden
Interview
- Interview with Richard Wiseman www.theatreofscience.co.uk/
Professor Richard Wiseman started his working life as an award-winning professional magician, and was one of the youngest members of The Magic Circle. He then obtained a first class honours degree in Psychology from University College London and a doctorate in psychology from the University of Edinburgh.
For the past twelve years he has been the head of a research unit at the University of Hertfordshire, and in 2002 was awarded Britain's first Professorship in the Public Understanding of Psychology.
Prof Wiseman has established an international reputation for his research into unusual areas of psychology, including deception, luck and the paranormal. He has published over 40 papers in refereed academic journals.
He is the author of numerous books, including The Luck Factor, Parapschology, and Deception and Self Deception.
Randi Speaks
- James Randi The Uncompromising Observations of a Veteran Skeptic
Each week James Randi gives a skeptical commentary in his own unique style.
This week's topic: Alice Cooper and Metal Detectors
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science Scientists have resurrected a 5 million year old retrovirus.
- Question #2 Fiction Newly published study apparently confirms a link between microwave cooking certain foods, such as potatoes, and cancer risk.
- Question #3 Science New study strongly correlates salt intake and obesity.
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle Last Week's Puzzle
Let's assume that I am not a skeptical person. I have a symptom, and I want to take a homeopathic remedy to cure it. I go to a homeopathic website, type in my symptom, and they suggest I take an elixir with Aconitum Napellus as the active ingredient.
Based on that information, can you guess what symptom I am trying to cure?
Answer
gullibility
Quote of the Week
- Quote The least questioned assumptions are often the most questionable.
- Paul Broca