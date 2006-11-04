Edgar Cayce Steve,



I actually have two issues to email you about but Ill do it in two separate emails. Im emailing you from Cochrane, AB, Canada.



I listen to your podcast weekly, I am an active skeptic as you are.



Anyhow, I am wondering about this Edgar Cayce fellow. So many people point to him as being a true psychic, and the anecdotal claims seem impressive. He even seems to have not benefited financially from his abilities, which is also an interesting wrinkle.



That said, I dont believe it, I am just wondering who, if anyone, has completed any comprehensive skeptical review of Edgar Cayces abilities/prophecies etc.?



Whats your opinion on it?



Thanks and keep up the good work.

Bart G. Farkas

Cochrane, AB, Canada





Skeptical info on Cayce

skepdic.com/cayce.html



Quantum Love Hi,



I have just discovered podcasts and namely your podcast and love the humour, sarcasm and education, I am certainly learning ways to analyze what I see and hear. So thanks. I apologize ahead of time for my easily picked apart questions, I am not practiced enough at analyzing my own questions to tighten them up, so I am a little nervous sending this in as I am sure it will get ridiculed... but whatever, I am curious.



As for for my question, 2 in fact.



1) I find that when I tell my girlfriend (from watching one too many documentaries) that love is nothing more than a series of hormones released, yada yada yada, that I don't get as much loving attention as when I keep it as this mystical wonderful thing. How do you, as skeptics, balance your science and skeptic backgrounds with the world around you that is full of things like Christmas Holidays, Love, Romance and all that jazz? Do you take it home with you, or leave it at work? Are their things that you keep mystical and don't challenge or is everything fair game?



2) On your last episode, you had an interview with a very nice english chap, who had done some joint expirements with a woman and the woman got different results then he did. She explained her varying results as the result of the intention of the observer, that the observer predetermined the outcome, which sounds fairly hoaky, I agree. Now, jump over to quantum mechnanics, and I am not suggesting that this at proves the woman wasn't out of her tree, but what are your views on the expirements (now even written in books that i can understand with pretty pictures) that have behavior of electrons being influenced by the observer? (i.e electrons being shot through slots and either behaving like a wave or a particle dependent on the observer). In fact if you just covered the topic I would be excited!!!



I do enjoy the show, keep it up.



Some references to what I am referring:

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Double-slit_experiment



Anyways... here goes.



Cheers,

Donovan Dillon





Distribution of Pseudoscience Hi there,

I've been listening to the podcast for about 15 episodes now, and I want to let you know that you're doing a great job. The issues are interesting and informative, the panel members are great at debunking the stuff that gets published in the mass and fringe media, and it's an entertaining show. I'm just a bit in the dark on the Rebecca-Jay animosity, but I guess not all topics need to be analysed on air ;-)

As an Irish person who has lived in the US, UK and now Germany, I would particularly like to hear your thoughts on how cultural influences dictate credulous belief patterns. A particular example is the Intelligent Design debate, which seems to be a purely American phenomenon. Here in Europe the creationists are regarded as slightly barmy, but it seems that a large proportion of the US population takes it seriously. This is not to say that Europeans are more skeptical - I know plenty of Germans who believe in ghosts and other such nonsense, it's just different nonsense.

It would interest to me to know if anyone has taken the trouble to map out the regional patterns followed by various religions and superstitions. I would expect that global acceptance of, say, quantum mechanics is more *uniformly* distributed throughout the globe than that of ouija boards, tarot cards, voodoo, ID etc. No doubt something to do with repeatability...

A sober analysis of this data might convince some otherwise credulous people that their beliefs have rather shaky foundations?

I'd love to hear your thoughts, keep up the good work.



Macartan Cassidy

Heidelberg, Germany